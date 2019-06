HD vinyl production being unveiled at Making Vinyl in Berlin. Photo by Rebeat innovation GmbH The Dead Media Archive, a Wiki compendium of doomed communications formats and delivery systems, has officially declared 8-tracks, mixtapes, laserdiscs, jukeboxes, the Sony Walkman and Limewire extinct. But a funny thing happened on the way to oblivion for that analog sound conveyance known as the 12-inch LP. It refused to die, not even when attacked by CDs and MP3s. And in the last 10 years, the percentage growth of vinyl album sales has not only skyrocketed, it has actually outpaced that of CDs and digital downloads in 2018. “When you try to kill a format three, four or five times and it keeps coming back, I don't see it going away anytime soon,” says Eric Astor, owner of Furnace Record Pressing in Alexandria, Virginia. In 2006, when the ascent began, about 900,000 albums were sold in the United States, according to Nielsen SoundScan. In 2018, 16.8 million were sold, up nearly 15 percent from 2017, according to Nielsen Music figures. And Astor says that figure may be underestimated by up to 70 percent. Most vinyl sales go unreported, Astor claims. “The capacity in our country…

