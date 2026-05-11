3 One-Hit Wonders From the 1980s That Still Hit Hard Today, Even Though No One Listens to New Wave Anymore

When new wave began to form in the 1970s, no one was ready for how quickly this unique genre would take over the charts. Some of the biggest new wave songs ever produced in the 70s and 80s are still very much loved today, too, including these three one-hit wonders. Let’s take a look!

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“Whip It” by Devo from ‘Freedom Of Choice’ (1980)

New wave was thought to be the hot new genre from across the pond. But bands like Devo, straight from Akron, Ohio, proved that Americans could make some new wave magic, too. Devo is a legendary band today. But back in the 1980s, they technically only had one major hit on the charts. That hit was the memorable and stupidly catchy “Whip It”. A synth-pop jam for the ages, “Whip It” peaked at No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and did similarly well internationally. Sadly, Devo never made it to the Top 40 on that chart again.

“Break My Stride” by Matthew Wilder from ‘I Don’t Speak The Language’ (1983)

It’s been remixed and sampled countless times among electronic music producers through the years, but “Break My Stride” doesn’t get nearly as much love as it should from new wave fans. It’s such a good, danceable new wave tune with synthy reggae and pop-rock elements that made it stand out from similar releases in 1983. Sadly, Matthew Wilder would be considered a one-hit wonder with this delightful tune. It was his only single to go Gold and Platinum. “Break My Stride” peaked at No. 5 on the Hot 100 and was Wilder’s only song to reach the Top 30 on that chart.

“Obsession” by Animotion from ‘Animotion’ (1983)

Animotion deserved way more popularity back in the 1980s. And it’s a shame that they are technically new wave one-hit wonders. Their claim to fame was the 1983 song “Obsession”, which peaked at No. 6 on the Hot 100. The song also reached the Top 40 on countless international charts. Technically, this synth-pop group would be considered two-hit wonders, as “Room To Move” from 1989 hit No. 9 on the coveted chart. But, considering most people remember “Obsession” and not “Room To Move”, I think they deserve a spot on this list.

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