Whitney, the project of Julien Ehrlich and Max Kakacek, formerly of the band Smith Westerns, today announced its forthcoming album Forever Turned Around and shared the lead single, “Giving Up.”

Forever Turned Around follows the band’s 2016 debut, Light Upon the Lake. Brad Cook and (Bon Iver, Hand Habits) and Jonathan Rado (Weyes Blood, Father John Misty) helped produce the new effort.

The Chicago-based band will begin its U.S. and world tour on July 19. Forever Turned Around will be released on August 30 via Secretly Canadian.

Listen to the lead single “Giving Up” below, and check tour dates.

Forever Turned Around Tracklist:

1. Giving Up

2. Used To Be Lonely

3. Before I Know It

4. Song For Ty

5. Valleys (My Love)

6. Rhododendron

7. My Life Alone

8. Day & Night

9. Friend of Mine

10. Forever Turned Around



Whitney Tour Dates:

Fri. July 19-Sun. July 21 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

Thu. Aug. 1 – Luhmühlen, DE @ A Summer’s Tale

Mon. Aug. 5 – Stockholm, SE @ Debaser Strand

Tue. Aug. 6 – Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik

Wed. Aug. 7 – Aarhus, DK @ VoxHall

Fri. Aug. 9 – Rees-Haldern, DE @ Haldern Pop Festival

Sat. Aug. 11 – Castelbuono, IT @ Ypsigrock Festival

Tue. Aug. 13 – Bergen, NO @ Landmark

Thu. Aug. 15 – Trondheim, NO @ Pstereo

Fri. Aug. 16 – Brecon Beacons, UK @ Green Man

Sat. Aug. 17 – Mechelen, BE @ Pukkelpop

Sun. Aug. 18 – Biddinghuizen, NL @ Lowlands Festival

Mon. Sept. 9 – Bloomington, IN @ Bluebird

Tue. Sept. 10 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

Wed. Sept. 11 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

Thu. Sept. 12 – Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall

Fri. Sept. 13 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk – SOLD OUT

Sat. Sept. 14 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

Sun. Sept. 15 – Houston, TX @ Satellite

Tue. Sept. 17 – New Orleans, LA @ Tipitina’s

Wed. Sept. 18 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

Fri. Sept. 20 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

Sat. Sept. 21 – Chapel Hill, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

Sun. Sept. 22 – Richmond, VA @ The National

Mon. Sept. 23 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

Thu. Sept. 26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

Fri. Sept. 27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Sat. Sept. 28 – Accord, NY @ Woodsist Festival

Sun. Sept. 29 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

Tue. Oct. 1 – Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace

Wed. Oct. 2 – Boston, MA @ Royale

Thu. Oct. 3 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

Fri. Oct. 4 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel – SOLD OUT

Thu. Oct. 17 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

Fri. Oct. 18 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall

Sat. Oct. 19 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

Mon. Oct. 21 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

Wed. Oct. 23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro

Thu. Oct. 24 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

Fri. Oct. 25 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

Sat. Oct. 26 – Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre

Sun. Oct. 27 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

Wed. Oct. 30 – Chico, CA @ The Big Room at Sierra Nevada Brewery

Fri. Nov. 1 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield Theatre

Sun. Nov. 2 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

Sun. Nov. 3 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory San Diego

Mon. Nov. 4 – Santa Ana, CA @ Yost Theater

Fri. Nov. 8 – Reykjavik, IS @ Iceland Airwaves

Sun. Nov. 10 – Cologne, DE @ Luxor

Tue. Nov. 12 – Zurich, CH @ Bogen F

Thu. Nov. 14 – Munich, DE @ Strom

Fri. Nov. 15 – Berlin, DE @ Lido

Sun. Nov. 17 – Copehagen, DK @ Store Vega

Mon. Nov. 18 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

Thu. Nov. 21 – Paris, FR @ Trabendo

Sat. Nov. 23 – Bristol, UK @ SWX

Mon. Nov. 25 – Cambridge, UK @ The Junction

Tue. Nov. 26 – Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms

Wed. Nov. 27 – Glasgow, UK @ QMU

Thu. Nov. 28 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

Fri. Nov. 29 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

Sun. Dec. 1 – Dublin, IE @ The Academy

