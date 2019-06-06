Whitney, the project of Julien Ehrlich and Max Kakacek, formerly of the band Smith Westerns, today announced its forthcoming album Forever Turned Around and shared the lead single, “Giving Up.”
Forever Turned Around follows the band’s 2016 debut, Light Upon the Lake. Brad Cook and (Bon Iver, Hand Habits) and Jonathan Rado (Weyes Blood, Father John Misty) helped produce the new effort.
The Chicago-based band will begin its U.S. and world tour on July 19. Forever Turned Around will be released on August 30 via Secretly Canadian.
Listen to the lead single “Giving Up” below, and check tour dates.
Forever Turned Around Tracklist:
1. Giving Up
2. Used To Be Lonely
3. Before I Know It
4. Song For Ty
5. Valleys (My Love)
6. Rhododendron
7. My Life Alone
8. Day & Night
9. Friend of Mine
10. Forever Turned Around
Whitney Tour Dates:
Fri. July 19-Sun. July 21 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival
Thu. Aug. 1 – Luhmühlen, DE @ A Summer’s Tale
Mon. Aug. 5 – Stockholm, SE @ Debaser Strand
Tue. Aug. 6 – Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik
Wed. Aug. 7 – Aarhus, DK @ VoxHall
Fri. Aug. 9 – Rees-Haldern, DE @ Haldern Pop Festival
Sat. Aug. 11 – Castelbuono, IT @ Ypsigrock Festival
Tue. Aug. 13 – Bergen, NO @ Landmark
Thu. Aug. 15 – Trondheim, NO @ Pstereo
Fri. Aug. 16 – Brecon Beacons, UK @ Green Man
Sat. Aug. 17 – Mechelen, BE @ Pukkelpop
Sun. Aug. 18 – Biddinghuizen, NL @ Lowlands Festival
Mon. Sept. 9 – Bloomington, IN @ Bluebird
Tue. Sept. 10 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
Wed. Sept. 11 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
Thu. Sept. 12 – Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall
Fri. Sept. 13 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk – SOLD OUT
Sat. Sept. 14 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk
Sun. Sept. 15 – Houston, TX @ Satellite
Tue. Sept. 17 – New Orleans, LA @ Tipitina’s
Wed. Sept. 18 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
Fri. Sept. 20 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
Sat. Sept. 21 – Chapel Hill, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
Sun. Sept. 22 – Richmond, VA @ The National
Mon. Sept. 23 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
Thu. Sept. 26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
Fri. Sept. 27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
Sat. Sept. 28 – Accord, NY @ Woodsist Festival
Sun. Sept. 29 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
Tue. Oct. 1 – Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace
Wed. Oct. 2 – Boston, MA @ Royale
Thu. Oct. 3 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
Fri. Oct. 4 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel – SOLD OUT
Thu. Oct. 17 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
Fri. Oct. 18 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall
Sat. Oct. 19 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown
Mon. Oct. 21 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
Wed. Oct. 23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro
Thu. Oct. 24 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory
Fri. Oct. 25 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
Sat. Oct. 26 – Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre
Sun. Oct. 27 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
Wed. Oct. 30 – Chico, CA @ The Big Room at Sierra Nevada Brewery
Fri. Nov. 1 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield Theatre
Sun. Nov. 2 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
Sun. Nov. 3 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory San Diego
Mon. Nov. 4 – Santa Ana, CA @ Yost Theater
Fri. Nov. 8 – Reykjavik, IS @ Iceland Airwaves
Sun. Nov. 10 – Cologne, DE @ Luxor
Tue. Nov. 12 – Zurich, CH @ Bogen F
Thu. Nov. 14 – Munich, DE @ Strom
Fri. Nov. 15 – Berlin, DE @ Lido
Sun. Nov. 17 – Copehagen, DK @ Store Vega
Mon. Nov. 18 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
Thu. Nov. 21 – Paris, FR @ Trabendo
Sat. Nov. 23 – Bristol, UK @ SWX
Mon. Nov. 25 – Cambridge, UK @ The Junction
Tue. Nov. 26 – Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms
Wed. Nov. 27 – Glasgow, UK @ QMU
Thu. Nov. 28 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
Fri. Nov. 29 – London, UK @ Roundhouse
Sun. Dec. 1 – Dublin, IE @ The Academy