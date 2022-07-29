Father John Misty Shares Swath of 2022 Tour Dates, Announces Bootleg Series

L.A. psychedelic rocker Father John Misty is poised to head out on tour later this summer and fall for a swath of 2022 headlining tour dates.

The dates are slated in support of the artist’s latest release, Chloë and The Next 20th Century, which Father John Misty dropped earlier this year on Sub Pop Records.

The tour will begin on Sunday, July 31 at Red Rocks Amphitheater. And it will feature support from Sub Pop label mate Suki Waterhouse (Jul. 31-Oct. 8, select dates), and includes a stop at Radio City Music Hall with The New York Pops on September 22, 2022.

In addition, Father John Misty has announced a live bootleg series, featuring recordings of select performances from the tour that will be available every Tuesday beginning August 9, 2022. The shows will be available for download and streaming via Father John Misty’s Bandcamp page. The first installment of the bootleg series is one from the archives and available now, a set from the I Love You, Honeybear tour at Ancienne Belgique in Brussels during the fall of 2015.

Father John Misty will also be livestreaming three dates from his upcoming tour: New Orleans’s Orpheum Theatre on Saturday, August 13; Asheville’s Rabbit Rabbit Saturday, September 17; and Nashville’s The Ryman Auditorium on Thursday, October 6. Each will feature a multi-camera concert special and directed by longtime Father John Misty collaborator Grant James. Three show passes are available for $20, a single show ticket is $10 (buy HERE).

Check out the tracklist for FJM’s latest album and his upcoming tour dates below.

Tracklisting:

1. Chloë

2. Goodbye Mr. Blue

3. Kiss Me (I Loved You)

4. (Everything But) Her Love

5. Buddy’s Rendezvous

6. Q4

7. Olvidado (Otro Momento)

8. Funny Girl

9. Only a Fool

10. We Could Be Strangers

11. The Next 20th Century

2022: Summer/Fall (North America + South America)

Sun. Jul. 31 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre w/ The Colorado Symphony *

Wed. Aug. 03 – San Diego, CA – Humphreys Concerts By The Bay * [Sold Out]

Thu. Aug. 04 – San Diego, CA – Humphreys Concerts By The Bay *

Fri. Aug. 05 – Las Vegas, NV – The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas *

Sat. Aug. 06 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren *

Mon. Aug. 08 – Oklahoma City, OK- The Criterion *

Tue. Aug. 09 – Kansas City, MO – Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland *

Thu. Aug. 11 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall *

Fri. Aug. 12 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater *

Sat. Aug. 13 – New Orleans, LA – Orpheum Theater *

Sun. Aug. 14 – Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum *

Thu. Aug. 18 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Forever Cemetery * [Sold Out]

Fri. Aug. 19 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Forever Cemetery [Sold Out]

Sat. Aug. 20 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater *

Tue. Aug. 23 – Eugene, OR – McDonald Theatre *

Thu. Aug. 25 – Vancouver, BC – Orpheum *

Fri. Aug. 26 – Port Townsend, WA – THING Festival

Sat. Aug. 27 – Portland, OR – Pioneer Square *

Mon. Sep. 12 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live! *

Tue. Sep. 13 – Philadelphia, PA- The Met Philadelphia *

Thu. Sep. 15 – Louisville, KY – Bourbon & Beyond Festival

Fri. Sep. 16 – Richmond, VA – Brown’s Island *

Sat. Sep. 17 – Asheville, NC – Rabbit Rabbit *

Mon. Sep. 19 – Charleston, SC – The Riviera Theater * [Sold Out]

Tue. Sep. 20 – Washington, DC – The Anthem *

Thu. Sep. 22 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall w/ The New York Pops *

Fri. Sep. 23 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion *

Sat. Sep. 24 – Bridgeport, CT – Sound on Sound Festival

Mon. Sep. 26 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS *

Tue. Sep. 27 – Toronto, ON – Roy Thomson Hall *

Thu. Sep. 29 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre *

Fri. Sep. 30 – Saint Paul, MN – Palace Theatre *

Sat. Oct. 01 – Saint Paul, MN – Palace Theatre *

Mon. Oct. 03 – Milwaukee, WI – Riverside Theater *

Tue. Oct. 04 – Indianapolis, IN – Clowes Memorial Hall *

Thu. Oct. 06 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium *

Fri. Oct. 07 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern *

Sat. Oct. 08 – Durham, NC – DPAC *

Sun. Nov. 06 – Sao Paolo, BR – Primavera Sound

Sat. Nov. 12 – Buenos Aires, AR – Primavera Sound

Sun. Nov. 13 – Santiago, CL – Primavera Sound

Thu. Nov. 17 – Bogotá, CO – Coliseo Live ^

Sun. Nov. 20 – Mexico City, MX – Corona Capital



* w/ Suki Waterhouse

^ w/ Arctic Monkeys