Photo by Kristina LeBlanc

On September 27, Galax, Virginia singer-songwriter Dori Freeman will release her new album, Every Single Star.

The record, which is Freeman’s fourth, was recorded in New York City and produced by Teddy Thompson, who also produced her breakthrough debut in 2016.

Much of the new record finds Freeman, now married, reflecting on the quiet joys of domestic life, marking a departure from the pathos and heartbreak that tinged her earlier work. One of the new album’s more affecting tracks, “Like I Do,” is a valentine to her young daughter.

“I wrote this song about my daughter and watching her grow,” Freeman tells American Songwriter. “The hook in the chorus, ‘nobody’s gonna love you like I do,’ is meant to convey just how big one’s love for a child can be, as a mother in my case. It’s about raising a child to love themselves the way you love them. Paul Simon’s ‘Born at the Right Time’ was a catalyst and inspiration for this song.”

Listen below.

