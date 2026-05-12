Morgan Wallen Fan Spartan-Kicks a Phone During Ejection From Indianapolis Show—and Social Media Is Eating It Up

Morgan Wallen is arguably one of the biggest names in country music right now. Not only did he control the charts when he released his latest album, I’m the Problem, but he also sold out stadiums around the country. Currently on his Still The Problem tour, fans have paid anywhere between $300 to $500 for standard seating. While some might debate over the price, fans at Lucas Oil Stadium got their money’s worth thanks to a fan who showcased her amazing karate skills.

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Over the weekend, Wallen entertained thousands of fans in Indianapolis. But for those who saved on the higher-deck seating, they got the real show as security tried to remove two women. As fans watched on, one individual thought it would be a great idea to film the situation.

With the power of social media, the person was right to start recording. But every action has an equal and opposite reaction. That reaction came in the form of the woman kicking the phone out of his hand. But it wasn’t just a normal kick. It was a prime example of the Spartan kick. Thankfully, the phone seemed unharmed from the attack.

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Crowd Finds Morgan Wallen Fan “Innocent”

As for the women, they were escorted from the area, allowing the concert to continue. But again, for those in the stands – the moment was a highlight of the evening. Even people online found the moment hilarious. “Yes girl!! EVERYONE has their moments, stop recording it. Slay queen!!!”

That was only the beginning of the support online, as more comments quickly poured in defending the woman.

“It’s your legal right to record in public. But it’s your God-given right to meet that with opposition.” “lol I respect it! Everyone thinks they’re safe and get too comfortable behind that phone…” “As her lawyer, she did no wrong. My client is innocent.” “I would have done the same thing because get your camera out of my fkn face when I’m clearly already going through it.”

While Wallen delivered the concert he promised, one fan in the stands unexpectedly became part of the entertainment. Although clearly a rough night for the women, hopefully, the viral moment will bring them a few laughs and maybe a podcast interview.

(Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for Morgan Wallen’s One Night At A Time 2024)