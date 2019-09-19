Photo by Crackerfarm

On October 4, Old Crow Medicine Show will release Live At The Ryman, a new live album that compiles some of the beloved string band’s best performances from their 40-plus appearances on Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium stage.

Ahead of the album’s release, the band has shared Live At The Ryman track “Louisiana Woman, Mississippi Man,” premiering below. Margo Price joins the band for the rowdy duet, which was originally recorded by Loretta Lynn and Conway Twitty in 1973. Price trades fiery lines with OCMS frontman Ketch Secor, whose throaty baritone is a perfect complement to her agile twang.

“Ever since I heard this song on an old LP of my buddy’s (I can still smell the bong water in that apartment) I loved it,” OCMS’s Ketch Secor tells American Songwriter. “The Ryman is the place where the spirits of country music come alive, so it’s only fitting that it’s the stage where we’d attempt to fill boots as big as Conway and Loretta’s. That’s me singing all greased up with my best Twitty growl. And Margo is probably the best Loretta stand-in since Sissy Spacek.”

Listen to “Louisiana Woman, Mississippi Man” and see the full Live At The Ryman tracklist below.

Live At The Ryman tracklist:

Welcome To The Ryman

Tell It To Me

Shout Mountain Music

Take ‘Em Away

Brushy Mountain Conjugal Trailer

CC Rider

Sixteen Tons

Methamphetamine

Louisiana Woman, Mississippi Man

Wagon Wheel

Will The Circle Be Unbroken

