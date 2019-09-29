It’s okay to cry, guys. Isn’t it?

UK institute PRS for Music, which collects and pays royalties to 70,000 songwriters, polled 1,700 people to find out which songs provoke manly tears among the XY set.

The organization’s chairman, Ellis Rich says: “A well-written tear-jerker is one that people can relate to and empathize with. It is this lyrical connection that can reach deep down emotionally and move even the strongest of men.”

Here’s the list. Read ’em and weep.

1. R.E.M,”Everybody Hurts”

2. Eric Clapton, “Tears In Heaven”

3. Leonard Cohen, “Hallelujah”

4. Sinead O’Connor, “Nothing Compares 2 U”

5. U2, “With Or Without You”

6. The Verve, “The Drugs Don’t Work”

7. Elton John, “Candle In The Wind”

8. Bruce Springsteen, “Streets Of Philadelphia”

9. Todd Duncan, “Unchained Melody”

10. Robbie Williams, “Angels”

What songs make you cry, Kojak? Let us know in the comment section.

