ARTIST: Dave Vargo

SONG: “Without a Fight”

HOMETOWN: East Brunswick, NJ

CURRENT LOCATION: Farmingdale, NJ

FAVORITE COLOR: Blue

AMBITIONS: To continue to improve as a songwriter and musician

I WROTE THIS SONG ON A [INSTRUMENT]: Fender Telecaster

I RECORDED THIS SONG [WHERE/HOW]: Cedar Sound Studio

DREAM GIG: Opening for Jason Isbell

FAVORITE LYRIC: I’d go hungry, I’d go black and blue,

I’d go crawling down the avenue,

There’s nothing that I wouldn’t do

To make you feel my love.- Dylan

SONG I WISH I WROTE: “Broke Down” by Slaid Cleaves & Rod Picott

5 PEOPLE I’D MOST LIKE TO HAVE DINNER WITH: Paul McCartney, Howard Stern, Ron Chernow, David Spade, my wife

MY FAVORITE CONCERT EXPERIENCE: Jason Isbell at the Allen Room at Lincoln Center

I WROTE THIS SONG BECAUSE: I was getting a little fed up with the amount of discontent in our country. Most of which has been brought on by bad politics.

INSTRUMENT/GEAR I’D MOST LIKE TO OWN: 1959 Gibson ES-335

SONGWRITER I MOST ADMIRE & WHY: That’s a tough one but the first name that comes to mind is Ryan Adams. The quantity and quality of his songbook amazes me.

SOUNDCLOUD LINK: https://soundcloud.com/djvargo

WEBSITE: www.davevargomusic.com

American Songwriter says: The versatile Vargo, a Berklee graduate who’s worked with a diverse number of artists including Whitney Houston, Phoebe Snow and more, also curates must-see NJ-area songwriter showcases. “Without A Fight,” from his second release “Spaces In Between,” parallels his internal demons with the encroachment of increasing external negativity (“turning lies into news”), complete with an imaginative and weaving snake-like guitar solo.

