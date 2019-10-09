ARTIST: Dave Vargo
SONG: “Without a Fight”
HOMETOWN: East Brunswick, NJ
CURRENT LOCATION: Farmingdale, NJ
FAVORITE COLOR: Blue
AMBITIONS: To continue to improve as a songwriter and musician
I WROTE THIS SONG ON A [INSTRUMENT]: Fender Telecaster
I RECORDED THIS SONG [WHERE/HOW]: Cedar Sound Studio
DREAM GIG: Opening for Jason Isbell
FAVORITE LYRIC: I’d go hungry, I’d go black and blue,
I’d go crawling down the avenue,
There’s nothing that I wouldn’t do
To make you feel my love.- Dylan
SONG I WISH I WROTE: “Broke Down” by Slaid Cleaves & Rod Picott
5 PEOPLE I’D MOST LIKE TO HAVE DINNER WITH: Paul McCartney, Howard Stern, Ron Chernow, David Spade, my wife
MY FAVORITE CONCERT EXPERIENCE: Jason Isbell at the Allen Room at Lincoln Center
I WROTE THIS SONG BECAUSE: I was getting a little fed up with the amount of discontent in our country. Most of which has been brought on by bad politics.
INSTRUMENT/GEAR I’D MOST LIKE TO OWN: 1959 Gibson ES-335
SONGWRITER I MOST ADMIRE & WHY: That’s a tough one but the first name that comes to mind is Ryan Adams. The quantity and quality of his songbook amazes me.
SOUNDCLOUD LINK: https://soundcloud.com/djvargo
WEBSITE: www.davevargomusic.com
American Songwriter says: The versatile Vargo, a Berklee graduate who’s worked with a diverse number of artists including Whitney Houston, Phoebe Snow and more, also curates must-see NJ-area songwriter showcases. “Without A Fight,” from his second release “Spaces In Between,” parallels his internal demons with the encroachment of increasing external negativity (“turning lies into news”), complete with an imaginative and weaving snake-like guitar solo.