Positive Grid Spark Guitar Amplifier and App

Press Release:

San Diego, CA, October 30, 2019 – Positive Grid announces Spark, a smart guitar amp and accompanying app (iOS/Android) driven by intelligent technology to offer real-time Smart Jam accompaniment, Auto Chord detection and intuitive practice features for players of all levels. Spark also functions as a full-range, 40-Watt combo amp and features a variety of tone-shaping options plus amp and fx modeling built upon the company’s award-winning BIAS engine.High value pre-order limited specials for Spark are available now here: positivegrid.com/spark



Guitarists can play and practice using the Spark’s Auto Chord feature to access millions of songs on popular streaming platforms like Spotify, YouTube and Apple Music. The Spark app automatically analyzes and displays chords for millions of songs in real time, and its easy-to-use controls let the player slow down the song’s tempo or loop a difficult section to practice.



Jamming is easy and fun with Spark’s Smart Jam feature. The Spark amp and app work together to learn the player’s style and feel, and then automatically generate bass and drum accompaniments that act like a virtual band – anytime, anywhere. Best of all, the Spark app can be used without lifting a finger. It responds to a variety of voice commands to stream a rock song or a blues backing track, ask for a virtual band to follow the user’s playing, and more.



As a guitar amp, Spark features a deep, loud and immersive speaker design with two custom-designed speakers and a tuned bass-reflex port that are engineered to provide deep, full-sounding basses and crystal-clear highs for every style of music.



Spark also boasts a full amp modeling and multi-effects engine powered by Positive Grid’s award-winning BIAS tone engine to provide realistic virtual tube amps and effects. Players can dial in pristine melodies, crunchy chords or soaring leads for electric guitar; deep, thunderous tones for bass; and a bright and full-bodied sound for acoustic guitar. Players have access to over 10,000 guitar and bass amp-and-FX programs from famous guitarists, session players, studio engineers and producers from around the world via Positive Grid’s ToneCloud community.



For added versatility and authentic feel, Spark also has bass, mid and treble tone stack controls; dedicated knobs for mod, delay and reverb effects; a built-in tuner and tap tempo; plus Bluetooth connectivity for streaming music in hi def audio via the Spark app. You can easily load up to four custom amp-and-FX setups into the Spark amp’s user program locations for instant access to your favorite sounds.



Spark can be used as a USB audio interface for easily recording on a computer. It even comes with PreSonus Studio One Prime recording software for free, allowing players to get started right out of the box.



High value early bird pre-order limited specials for Spark are available now here: positivegrid.com/spark



Watch the Spark introductory video here: https://youtu.be/Em7yHXqH6p4Find out more at positivegrid.com/spark

