In 2017 Fender launched Fender Tone, a free digital app that allows users to seamlessly dial in to thousands of presets and specific tones via the legacy guitar brand’s ever-evolving portfolio of connected amps. Delivering an unprecedented ability to model the sounds of their favorite musicians and recordings, players can now take their music to new heights with the latest iteration of the app: Fender Tone 3.0.The app is available via iOS, Android, Mac and PC.

Tone 3.0 now offers players real-time interactivity to see what the signal chain looks like and how each adjustment is modifying their sound. On the surface the app’s interface will look simple to a user, but underneath it’s compositing multiple 3D images together, as players edit their sounds. The updated app includes:

A completely new look featuring hi-res 3D graphics

Signal path flexibility

Real-time interactivity

Bluetooth connectivity

39 different amp types and 73 effect models for players to choose from; that's billions to trillions of combinations to explore!

A proprietary messaging scheme that serves as a dynamically synchronized wireless controller for Fender's Mustang GTX, Mustang LT series, and Rumble bass amplifiers.

The ability to manage custom presets and browse Fender’s robust amp and effects collection

Sharing customized presets with other users on the app.

Fender Mustang GTX Amplifier with the Fender Tone App

Fender’s commitment to digital innovation also has a real-world impact on both artists and players who are using its products to enhance their playing experience. Nick Reinhart, guitarist and singer for Tera Melos notes how Fender Tone 3.0 and the amps have allowed him to focus more on the creative process and creating music. Reinhart shared, “The ease of accessing so many different sounds in a real guitar amp is incredible and you have everything you need right at your fingertips. I’m able to focus on being an artist and much less on the logistical part that can take up so much time – like building a pedalboard, or hunting down the right guitar amp.”

Doubling down on digital creation, Fender is enhancing the re-imagination of Fender Tone with the launch of its most sophisticated connected modeling amps to date: the Mustang GTX series including: Mustang GTX50 ($349.99), Mustang GTX100 ($499.99)and Mustang LT50 ($299.99). Both of the new Mustang GTX amps feature new construction to deliver next level sound with an elevated Celestion FSD-100 speaker, plus 200 new effects. The GTX100 also comes with a new performance-ready footswitch that allows for easier selection of presets and effects, and better operation of the amp’s looper. The Mustang LT50 features a Celestion speaker and a right-sized wood speaker cabinet that can go head to head playing alongside a drummer. All three new amps seamlessly integrate with the newly improved Fender Tone 3.0 and are available for purchase on Fender.com or local retailers now.