On Wednesday, the latest episode of In the Water, Come Hear North Carolina’s new live session series, debuted featuring the Mountain Goats, who unveiled a new song.

Each episode of In the Water features North Carolina musicians performing in unique and meaningful locations throughout the state. For the Mountain Goats’ episode, the venue chosen was the historic train station in Hamlet, the hometown of jazz legend John Coltrane. In addition to debuting “Let Me Bathe in Demonic Light,” frontman John Darnielle discussed the importance and influence of North Carolina’s musical heritage and Coltrane.

“Hearing John Coltrane’s music I think is one of the most definitive American musical experiences you can have… that’s some of the greatest music ever made,” Darnielle says. “And then I moved to North Carolina and realized that Coltrane’s from out here, so is Monk, so are a lot of other big jazz people,” Darnielle said. “The South from West Virginia on down is so full of the music that defines this country that it’s easy for some places to get left out.”

Previous In The Water sessions have included Mary Lattimore and Greensboro native Vanessa Ferguson—who performed at the childhood home of Nina Simone in Tryon, N.C. as part of an effort to save and preserve the historic birthplace of the high priestess of soul.

Watch the Mountain Goats perform “Let Me Bathe in Demonic Light” below:

