2021 CMT Music Awards: The Winners

After being sidelined by the pandemic in 2020, the CMT Music Awards, hosted by Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown, returned in full force on Wednesday night (June 9) at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

Country’s hottest stars made their way to downtown Nashville for the big party… and to pick up a trophy or two. The winners of the 2021 CMT Music Awards are:

Video of the Year

Carrie Underwood with John Legend – “Hallelujah” – WINNER

Kane Brown – “Worldwide Beautiful”

Keith Urban with P!nk – “One Too Many”

Kelsea Ballerini – “hole in the bottle”

Female Video of the Year

Carly Pearce – “Next Girl”

Gabby Barrett – “The Good Ones” – WINNER

Kelsea Ballerini – “hole in the bottle”

Maren Morris – “To Hell & Back”

Mickey Guyton – “Heaven Down Here”

Miranda Lambert – “Settling Down”

Male Video of the Year

Chris Stapleton – “Starting Over”

Darius Rucker – “Beers and Sunshine”

Kane Brown – “Worship You” – WINNER

Luke Bryan – “Down To One”

Luke Combs – “Lovin’ On You”

Thomas Rhett – “What’s Your Country Song”

Duo/Group Video of the Year

Brothers Osborne – “All Night”

Lady A – “Like A Lady”

Little Big Town – “Wine, Beer, Whiskey”– WINNER

Old Dominion – “Never Be Sorry”

Parmalee and Blanco Brown – “Just The Way”

Runaway June – “We Were Rich”

Breakthrough Video of the Year

Dylan Scott – “Nobody”- WINNER

Hailey Whitters feat. Little Big Town – “Fillin’ My Cup”

HARDY – “Give Heaven Some Hell”

Lainey Wilson – “Things a Man Oughta Know”

Mickey Guyton – “Black Like Me”

Niko Moon – “GOOD TIME (Ride Along Video)”

Collaborative Video of the Year

Carrie Underwood with John Legend – “Hallelujah”

Chris Young and Kane Brown – “Famous Friends” – WINNER

Elle King and Miranda Lambert – “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)”

Keith Urban with P!nk – “One Too Many”

Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris – “Chasing After You”

Tim McGraw and Tyler Hubbard – “Undivided”

CMT Performance of the Year

From the 2020 CMT Music Awards – Brooks & Dunn and Luke Combs “1, 2 Many”

From the 2020 CMT Music Awards – Dan + Shay “I Should Probably Go To Bed”

From the 2020 CMT Music Awards – Jimmie Allen and Noah Cyrus “This Is Us”

From the 2020 CMT Music Awards – Kelsea Ballerini and Halsey “The Other Girl” – WINNER

From the 2020 CMT Music Awards – Little Big Town “Wine, Beer, Whiskey”

From CMT Crossroads – Nathaniel Rateliff and Margo Price “Twinkle Twinkle”