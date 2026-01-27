3 ACM Winners From 1973 We Still Can’t Get Enough of Now

It’s important to honor musicians and mark their contributions. While that may seem like an obvious statement, there are some who believe that awards shows and pageants are a waste of time. But we think it’s important to look back through the years and see who the people adored.

That’s why we wanted to take the time here to jump back in history. We wanted to highlight three country stars from the early 1970s who got some great and much-deserved hardware. Indeed, these are three ACM winners from 1973 who we still can’t get enough of now.

Roy Clark

It was in 1971 when the ACMs began to award the trophy for Entertainer of the Year. And just two years after that inaugural celebration, country star Roy Clark took home the award in 1973. The multi-media star was a central figure in country music at the time, garnering award after award from the ACMs, CMAs, and Grammys. Indeed, he won Entertainer of the Year in 1973 at both the ACMs and CMAs. That’s pretty incredible stuff!

Donna Fargo

While it was Merle Haggard who walked into the night with the most ACM Award nominations, it was Donna Fargo who walked out of the evening holding the most trophies in her arms. Indeed, the Mount Airy, North Carolina-born artist took home four awards on the night, including Album of the Year (for The Happiest Girl In The Whole U.S.A.), Top Female Vocalist of the Year, Single Record of the Year, and Song of the Year. The night for Fargo goes to prove: one song can absolutely change your life and influence an entire genre.

Tanya Tucker

While Fargo took home a number of awards on the evening, there were still a few to go around. Indeed, rising country artist Tanya Tucker was awarded the Most Promising Female Vocalist trophy, beating out the likes of Sharon Leighton, Jonie Mosby, Bobbie Roy, and Kathy Smith. It’s funny to think of Tucker, who released her debut LP Delta Dawn in 1972, as a rising star. But back then, she was still growing her immense legend.

Photo by MediaPunch/Shutterstock