The Eagles Play Their First Concert Without Joe Walsh Since the Guitar Great Joined the Band 50-Plus Years Ago

The Eagles’ concert at the Sphere venue in Las Vegas on Saturday, January 24, was a unique event, as it marked the first time the band had ever played a show without guitarist Joe Walsh since he joined the group in 1975. According to Ultimate Classic Rock, Walsh sat out the performance because he came down with the flu.

The website reported that founding Eagles member told the crowd, “We had a choice to make. We could either cancel the whole thing, or we could man up and do the show. So we came down here this afternoon and had an emergency rehearsal for two hours. And fortunately, in this band, we have a deep bench.”

Eagles touring member Vince Gill handled lead vocals on three Walsh compositions that are part of the group’s Sphere set. According to Setlist.fm, the songs were the Walsh solo hits “Rocky Mountain Way” and “Life’s Been Good,” and the 1979 Eagles tune “In The City.” In addition, Dylan Frey took over Walsh’s guitar solo on “Hotel California,” dueling with Eagles touring guitarist Chris Holt.

Walsh’s 1970 James Gang classic “Funk #49” was dropped from the set, and replaced by the chart-topping 1974 Eagles ballad “Best Of My Love.”

Also according to Setlist.fm, Walsh missed part of the Eagles’ January 23 show at the Sphere.

A spokesperson for Walsh told People that the 78-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer was battling a “tough and difficult” flu, but “hopes to be back at it soon.”

About the Eagles’ 2026 Performance Plans

The Eagles’ January 23 and 24 concerts were the first four shows the band has scheduled this month at the Sphere. The group’s residency will continue later this week with performances on January 30 and 31. The Eagles also have four monthly shows scheduled at the venue in late February and late March. They won’t be playing any additional concerts there in 2026.

The band’s itinerary also includes a May 2 headlining performance at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.

The Eagles Recently Achieved a New Album-Sales Milestone

In other news, the Eagles’ 1976 compilation Their Greatest Hits (1971-1975), which already was the best-selling album ever in the United States, recently achieved a new certification milestone. It has become the first album to be certified Quadruple Diamond by the RIAA for equivalent sales of 40 million copies in the States.

In celebration of the achievement, the Eagles will release a limited-edition, 180-gram, clear-vinyl version of the LP on February 17. The album can be pre-ordered now at Eagles.com.

(Photo by Mark Tepsic)