3 Addicting Songs by The Weeknd That Will Make Your Day Even Better

There are a lot of great singers in the world. But the one with the purest voice—the one with a sound like literal rays of light—has to be The Weeknd. For the Toronto-born artist, singing is a gift beyond measure. And he has given many songs adorned with proverbial bows and bright paper to his fans.

Videos by American Songwriter

Here below, we wanted to dive into three specific songs from the artist rise above. These are three tracks that we can’t get out of our heads and we wouldn’t want to even if we could. Indeed, these are three songs by The Weeknd that will fill your day with amazing.

“The Hills” by The Weeknd from ‘Beauty Behind The Madness’ (2015)

Depravity is a real source of entertainment. And perhaps no one has mastered that quality quite like The Weeknd, who turns lust and passion into pop music bliss. On this song, which helped to elevate him into global status, The Weeknd sings about drug abuse, late-night hookups, and a sort of addictive problem life that makes tabloid headlines and creates a buzz around a burgeoning star. Heat—that is exactly what The Weeknd brings, whether he’s blowing up a car in a music video or shooting a sex scene with a starlet. All that energy is summed up here on the 2015 single “The Hills”.

“Blinding Lights” by The Weeknd from ‘After Hours’ (2019)

A handful of years after The Weeknd released his breakthrough single “The Hills”, he was back with another track that became ubiquitous and world famous. Enter: “Blinding Lights”. It’s a pop song that is impossible to get out of your head once you hear it even once. It’s like oxygen for lungs that breathe pop music. The synth, the lyrics, the vocal performance—they are all incredible.

“Sidewalks” by The Weeknd featuring Kendrick Lamar from ‘Starboy’ (2016)

While the above two tracks are two of The Weeknd’s most famous songs, this is one that may have gone below the radar for some music fans. “Sidewalks”, which the singer recorded with rapper Kendrick Lamar, includes an indelible electric guitar riff and a sense of drama from The Weeknd—one of the most dramatic singers on Earth. Here, he sings about being homeless and how those same sidewalks saved his life.

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for REFORM Alliance