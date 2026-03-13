3 Iconic Songs From the 70s That Re-Charted Many Years After They Were First Released

The use of Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” in Stranger Things is a testament to how old songs can always have a comeback, even decades after their original release. Fans will always come back to the classics when they want to remember why they love music. However, sometimes, we just want to be taken back to a different time. Here are some 70s classics that have had a moment in recent years.

“Stayin’ Alive” by the Bee Gee’s

This groovy tune is undoubtedly a 70s staple and was first released as part of the Saturday Night Fever soundtrack. At the time, it topped the Billboard Hot 100, a feat it wouldn’t quite be able to match decades later. However, “Stayin’ Alive” would make a comeback on the Digital Songs Sales Chart in 2024. In 2020, the documentary The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart would contribute to the song’s resurgence, allowing it to maintain a lasting groove long past its 1977 release.

“Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac

I mean, come on, a classic. Every time I think of Fleetwood Mac, I can’t help but want to put on this tune. I’m not really sure when I personally fell in love with “Dreams”, but similar to “Stayin’ Alive”, this song also had a resurgence during the COVID-19 pandemic. In part, this was due to a viral TikTok video by creator Nathan Apodaca. The guy literally posted a clip of him skating down the highway with the Fleetwood Mac song in the background. This led to “Dreams” reclaiming a spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It also led to recreations of the same video being made by former band members Stevie Nicks and Mick Fleetwood.

“Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen

If I tried to count the number of times that this song has played on a night out, I’d have too many hands. It’s no secret that it was a smash hit in 1975. However, without its use in a 2018 Freddie Mercury biopic, it might not be replayed as much as it is. The amazing thing about this six-minute song, too, is that it only proves that art doesn’t have to be structured a specific way to maintain popularity. As the years go by, “Bohemian Rhapsody” only continues to solidify itself as a consistent classic and a reminder of that as well.

