3 Motown Artists From the 1980s Who Inspire You To Sing

When was the last time you let yourself sing? It can be a difficult thing to do. The world has never seemed to be more judgmental. But then, of course, singing is essential to human life. Whether it’s in your car, in the shower, or cooking dinner, you’ve got to get the words and melodies out.

That’s just what we wanted to help you out with here. Below, we wanted to highlight three artists who just might nudge you to start singing more. Indeed, these are three Motown artists from the 1980s who inspire you to sing.

Lionel Richie

Today, Lionel Richie is known for his work on the singing competition show, American Idol. But while the artist has maintained a career that’s spanned more than five decades, it all began with Motown more than 50 years ago. Indeed, Richie came up on the musical landscape with his group The Commodores in the 1970s. But later in his life, Richie went solo. Staying with Motown, he released indelible tunes like “Hello” and “All Night Long (All Night)” on his 1983 LP, Can’t Slow Down. Today, he’s an icon.

Teena Marie

The Santa Monica, California-born artist Teena Marie released her debut album, Wild And Peaceful, through Motown in 1979. After that, she released seven more records in the 1980s, including several more with Motown and its founder Berry Gordy. One of her most popular songs for her to come out on the label was “Square Biz”, a zippy tune that would have you pulling up your leg-warmers, set to both sing and dance around your house.

Bruce Willis

No, really. The action movie star actually released music with Motown in the 1980s, including his debut 1987 LP, The Return Of Bruno, and the follow-up in 1989, If It Don’t Kill You, It Just Makes You Stronger. That first album included the hit cover of the track, “Respect Yourself”. Now, if that all doesn’t inspire you to start belting out a few lyrics, then we don’t know what will. Because if Die Hard actor Bruce Willis can do it, so can you!

Photo by Sherry Rayn Barnett/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images