3 Addictive Rock Hooks From 1973 You Won’t Be Able To Get Out of Your Head

Who doesn’t love some catchy rock hooks from the 1970s, particularly 1973? The hook is what makes a hit, after all. And few decades boast catchier rock hooks than the 70s. I’m sure anyone who was alive back then would certainly agree. Let’s take a look at a few rock songs released in 1973 that have some of the finest (and most addictive) hooks of all time!

“Dream On” by Aerosmith

Most might recall Steven Tyler’s soaring vocal hook on this song, and I certainly feel the same way. His vocal track is the best part of the whole of “Dream On” by Aerosmith. And the chorus, specifically, is mind-melting.

“Dream On” by Aerosmith was a surprisingly low-level hard rock hit for the band back in 1973, peaking at only No. 59 on the Billboard Hot 100 upon its release. Though, thankfully, “Dream On” got a lot more love when it was re-released several years later. That version made it to No. 6 on the Hot 100 in 1976.

“Smoke On The Water” by Deep Purple

“Smoke On The Water” by Deep Purple was released in 1973 and boasts one of the most inspiring and legendary guitar riffs in the history of rock music. There’s no way I’d leave this song off this list.

“Smoke On The Water” by Deep Purple is considered one of the greatest hard rock songs of all time. The charts at the time certainly reflected that. This song peaked at No. 4 on the Hot 100 shortly after it hit the airwaves.

“Money” by Pink Floyd

This prog-rock gem from The Dark Side Of The Moon boasts the catchiest combination of a bassline and cash register loop ever created. Though, I don’t recall many songs that did think very specific thing. But, either way, “Money” by Pink Floyd boasts one of the best rock hooks of any song released in 1973.

“Money” by Pink Floyd was one of many hit songs from The Dark Side Of The Moon, and it peaked at No. 13 on the Hot 100. Roger Waters would later release a re-recording of the song in 2023 with a bit more of an art rock flair.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images