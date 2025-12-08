Is ‘The Voice’ Only One Hour Tonight (December 8, 2025)? Here’s Everything To Know

The Voice fans will only get to enjoy one hour of the show this week. Season 28 of The Voice will continue with an hour-long episode on Monday, Dec. 8.

Videos by American Songwriter

Last week, during the Playoffs premiere, the final four artists on Teams Michael Bublé and Reba McEntire performed.

After all of the performances, Bublé and McEntire were both forced to pick just one artist to represent them in the live finale. Jazz McKenzie and Aubrey Nicole were the chosen ones, respectively.

As a result of those choices, Aaron Nichols, Max Chambers, Peyton Kyle, Rob Cole, Ryan Mitchell, and Trinity are in danger of elimination.

Only one of those artists will make it through to the Lives, and the choice is up to America. Whichever artist received the most votes—voting closed the day after the show aired—will get a chance to compete in the live finale.

The Voice‘s Dec. 8 episode will follow the same format as its Dec. 1 one. This time, however, Teams Niall Horan and Snoop Dogg will be competing.

Fans can watch it all go down on Monday, Dec. 8, when The Voice airs on NBC at 9/8c. Those without cable can stream the episode the next day on Peacock.

What to Know About The Voice Season 28

While the Dec. 8 episode of The Voice is only one hour long, next week fans will say goodbye to season 28 with two extended episodes.

The Top 6 artists will all perform during the live finale, which will air on NBC Monday, Dec. 15, at 8/7c. After the end of the two-hour episode, voting will open online and on the app. Viewers will be able to cast their votes until early Tuesday morning, Dec.16.

Then, on Tuesday, Dec. 16, fans will get three full hours of The Voice. The first hour will be a recap episode of the prior night’s performances. The following two hour will be the results show, during which a season 28 champion will be crowned.

A winner being named isn’t the only thing fans have to look forward to on Dec. 16. The live finale will also include performances from Khalid and XG. Khalid has yet to share what he’ll sing on the show, but XG—which is comprised of JURIN, CHISA, HINATA, HARVEY, JURIA, MAYA and COCONA—has confirmed that they’ll perform their song “GALA” during the episode.

Photo by: Tyler Golden/NBC

