3 Classic Rock Deep Cuts From the 1970s That Rival the Biggest Hits of the Era

So many genuinely great classic rock deep cuts from the 1970s either didn’t get a proper single release or were looked over by mainstream listeners at the time. It’s a shame, because I think the following three songs are the highlights of their respective albums. And yet, they don’t get nearly as much love as they should. Let’s dive into a few classic rock deep cuts from the 1970s that should have been just as big as the megahits of their era.

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“South Side Of The Sky” by Yes from ‘Fragile’ (1971)

I couldn’t avoid including at least one prog rock classic on this list. “South Side Of The Sky” has become a cult classic among Yes and prog-rock fans. And yet, at the time of Fragile’s release, “South Side Of The Sky” didn’t get released as a single. That honor goes to “Roundabout”. And while “Roundabout” is an excellent track, “South Side Of The Sky” is an anthemic, almost operatic song that leaves quite a lasting impression. The symbolism in this song is simple and resonant, too: “This is a song about climbing mountains. It’s dangerous, but we all must climb mountains every day.”

Songfacts: South Side Of The Sky | Yes When Yes performed at the Montreux Jazz Festival in 2003, lead singer Jon Anderson said, “This is a song about climbing mountains. It’s dangerous, but we all must climb mountains every day.” The liner notes to the remastered edition of Fragile aren’t so optimistic, describing the song as about a tragic polar expedition that ends in death. (thanks, Tom – Eaton, NY)

“Hand Of Fate” by The Rolling Stones from ‘Black And Blue’ (1976)

Black And Blue is a bit of a controversial release from The Rolling Stones. Some love this bluesy-disco flavor of The Stones, others hate it. In the end, the album’s only single, “Fool To Cry”, was only a moderate hit. Personally, I think “Hand Of Fate” should have been released as a single as well. It tells an engaging story of love and murder, with top-notch contributions from session guitarist Wayne Perkins on lead. Billy Preston, a famed Beatles collaborator, can be heard on the piano.

“Something About You” by Boston from ‘Boston’ (1976)

Each single released from Boston’s eponymous debut album was successful, though “More Than A Feeling” has gone on to be a huge classic rock radio staple. Still, I can’t help but think that “Something About You” should have been a single rather than an entry on our list of classic rock deep cuts from the 1970s. It’s a solid love song that could have been so much bigger if it had gotten the single treatment.

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