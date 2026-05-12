3 One-Hit Wonders From the 1970s With Choruses That Will Get Stuck in Your Head for Days

When you close your eyes and take stock of the many things swirling around in your mind, what songs do you hear? Which tracks reside in your noggin rent-free? What tunes are rolling around too, at any time, tumble out onto your tongue?

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Here below, we wanted to highlight three possibilities from back in the day. Indeed, we wanted to dive into three songs with refrains that are almost impossible to forget. These are three one-hit wonders from the 1970s with choruses that stick in your head for days.

“Stuck In The Middle With You” by Stealers Wheel from ‘Stealers Wheel’ (1972)

No, this isn’t a Bob Dylan song. But it is quite memorable. Of course, those who came to the track in later decades likely know it from the gangster movie Reservoir Dogs. But even without that cinematic association, “Stuck In The Middle With You” would be quite magnetic. The tune paints a vivid picture. Clowns, jokers. And it’s driven by an acoustic guitar that jingles its way into your heart. Everything about this offering is appealing, even the eerie subtext you can’t escape. That’s why it stays with you even today!

“Hooked On A Feeling” by Blue Swede from ‘Hooked On A Feeling’ (1974)

Who doesn’t want to be hooked on a feeling? And if that means getting hooked on this song and the feeling it offers, then sign us up! What begins with a memorable, repeated, “Ooga-Chaka Ooga-Ooga!” continues with a mesmerizing and pleasant lyric. The song seems to encourage you to float. To leap up and find a cloud with your name on it. Let the vibe take over. Let yourself be hooked. Indeed—hooked on a feeling!

“Love Hurts” by Nazareth from ‘Hair Of The Dog’ (1974)

You know what’s true? Love hurts. And when you put an absolute truth into a song with a bombastic guitar sound, sticky vocals, and passionate lyrics, you get a track that stays with people. That’s just what happened here. We all know the joys of love. And we all know the pains of it. So, Nazareth is creating a composition that sums it all up—chef’s kiss. No wonder our brains remember the offering so easily, even decades later.

Photo by Gijsbert Hanekroot/Redferns