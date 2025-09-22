3 Alt-Rock Songs From 1993 That Make Us Want to Sing

While the 1970s were likely the premier decade for hard rock, the 1990s sure do make a great case. From grunge to alternative to heavy metal and more, the 90s boasted a number of meaningful bands and stalwart stars. Even though the era is nearly 25 years in the past, much of the music still resonates today like it did then. And that means singing. We wanted to take a look at the year 1993. It was a crucial one; the early part of the decade was gone, and the 90s were really becoming the 90s. We wanted to dive into three songs from those 12 months. Indeed, these are three alt-rock songs from 1993 that make us want to sing along like the old days.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Loser” by Beck from ‘Mellow Gold’ (1993)

The self-depricating song that put the young Beck on the map. The hopeful rocker had been something of a creative nomad, even a vagabond in his early years. Trying, like so many artists, to figure out a career. And then boom, he melded acoustic slide guitar with rapping and strange imagery, and suddenly Beck as we know him today was here to stay. The oddball genius with the very un-loser-like talent.

“Linger” by The Cranberries from ‘Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We?’ (1993)

Who in the 1990s wasn’t singing the lines to this track at random times? There was something about The Cranberries frontwoman Dolores O’Riordan’s voice that was so welcoming. She was smart and sharp and willing to talk about any subject—including war. Yet, she still welcomed you in like a cup of tea. It was quite the musical magic trick. It’s also very apparent on this track from the Irish-born alt-rock band, which boasted many big hits in the 90s.

“No Rain” by Blind Melon from ‘Blind Melon’ (1993)

Sadly, the career of this band was cut short, or at least dramatically altered, when talented frontman Shannon Hoon died in 1995. Like so many musical stars of his day, his life ended too soon thanks to addiction. Nevertheless, Hoon’s band Blind Melon left behind a lot of great music, including the sticky, albeit damp song “No Rain”. With a catchy guitar riff and some falsetto vocals, this one is impossible not to sing along to even now.

Cranberries, The; 13/08/1994; Woodstock; Saugerties, NY