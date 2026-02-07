3 Artists Who Helped Shape The Beatles From the Outside

In many ways, The Beatles remain the Platonic Ideal of a rock band. Not only did the Liverpool, England-born group write incredible songs and garner giant audiences, but they also broke the mold by breaking the molds. In other words, they were great, in part, because of their distinct personalities.

Videos by American Songwriter

Each of the four former Mop Tops had specific qualities. And together, they were a complete group. But even despite the unbelievable synergy between the members, there were important musical figures who helped shape The Beatles from the outside. That’s just what we wanted to dive into here.

George Martin

While the four members of The Beatles were in the recording studio, laying down their tracks, it was producer George Martin in the booth, working the boards and knobs. Where would the band be without his ear for levels and mixes? Where would they be without his influence? Just one example of Martin’s genius is his work on the 1967 album Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.

Yoko Ono

Much has been written about Yoko Ono and her effect on John Lennon and The Beatles. For decades, she was considered the villain who broke up the band. But more recently, those ideas have been debunked thanks, in part, to footage from the recent documentary, Get Back. For whatever you thought of her, Ono was an artist. She experimented fearlessly and her impact remains on the creative culture today. Who knows, maybe The Beatles’ final album, Let It Be, would never have happened without her influence. Maybe the band’s final album would have halted without her support outside the studio.

Billy Preston

The band was struggling. Members were leaving at inopportune times during the recording session for their final album. Old wounds were opening along with new ones. The Beatles had become a tired, old married couple of four. There was no hope. Until the Houston, Texas-born keys player Billy Preston walked through the door. John Lennon said it himself, Preston saved the recording session for the band’s final record, Let It Be. With his nimble playing, blues background, and immense skill, Preston, who has also played with the likes of Little Richard, Sam Cooke, and Ray Charles, helped to save one of the greatest rock records ever.

Photo by Rob Verhorst/Redferns