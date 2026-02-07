3 Rock Legends Who Released Two Different Chart-Toppers in One Year

It’s hard enough for a rock band to make it to the Billboard Hot 100 chart at any number between 1 and 100. It’s even harder to hit No. 1, let alone twice. And yet, that’s precisely what the following three legendary rock bands did in the 60s and 80s. Let’s take a look at the crowning achievements of these three rock chart-toppers, each of which hit No. 1 on the Hot 100 twice in the same year.

The Rolling Stones, 1965

The Rolling Stones are a very unsurprising entry on this list. In 1965, they hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with two songs. “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” and “Get Off Of My Cloud” were both chart-topping hits that year, and the former remains one of the rock band’s most famous tunes. The Rolling Stones would continue to reach the Top 10 in the US and beyond well through the 1960s.

The Beatles, 1963

Here’s another very unsurprising entry. This pop-leaning classic rock outfit hit No. 1 in the US twice with the songs “She Loves You” and “I Want To Hold Your Hand” in 1963. In fact, those were the songs that many would say kicked off Beatlemania on a global level in the 1960s. And those would be far from the Fab Four’s only chart-topping hits.

Later in 1964, “A Hard Day’s Night” and “I Feel Fine” would hit No. 1, among several other singles. The next year, “Help!” and “Yesterday” would top the Hot 100 as well, and “Paperback Writer” and “Penny Lane” would reach No. 1, too, in 1966, among a few others.

Roxette, 1989

Pop-rock chart-toppers Roxette had a very good year in 1989. Their songs “The Look” and “Listen To Your Heart” both reached No. 1 on the Hot 100 and did similarly well internationally. Both songs come from their second album Look Sharp!, which has since gone on to be Certified Platinum in a number of territories. The singles “Dressed For Success” and “Dangerous” didn’t quite hit No. 1 in the US but came quite close. It’s a shame this outfit doesn’t get as much love nowadays compared to other rock bands from the tail end of the 1980s, as they really grabbed the masses’ attention in 1989.

