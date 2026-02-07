Country Singer Breaks Silence on Turning Point USA Halftime Show Performance: “I’m Not Playing… To Be Divisive”

With six Grammy wins and roughly 85 million monthly listeners on Spotify, Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny seems like a natural fit to headline this year’s Super Bowl halftime show. However, not everyone celebrated the decision. In fact, conservative organization Turning Point USA has organized an entire halftime show of its own to compete with the NFL staple. Headlined by Kid Rock, the “All-American Halftime Show” will feature performances from country singers Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice, and Gabby Barrett. Ahead of Sunday’s (Feb. 8) show, Gilbert hopped onto social media to explain his reasoning for participating in the alternative halftime show.

No Country Singer Has Performed at the Super Bowl in Two Decades

In a statement shared to Instagram, the “Bottoms Up” singer, 41, started off by introducing himself as “a songwriter who grew up, and still lives in Jackson County, Ga., whose goal in the music business was to sell out the local theater a few miles from my house and somehow make my living writing songs.”

He continued, “I’m a recovering addict with the history of all the bad choices that come with it. I’m not proud of those choices, but I am proud of the choice I’ve made to live in another direction. I share my story through my music, in hopes that it may help and inspire others in their darkest hour. I’m a Christian, and I love our country, despite its flaws. I’ve dedicated part of my life to the men and women who fight for it, and the families of those who gave their life for it. Above all, I’m a proud husband and father of three.”

Next, Brantley Gilbert delved into his reasons for participating in the event, which Turning Point bills as committed to “celebrating faith, family and freedom.” The ACM Award-winning artist pointed out that more than 20 years have passed since a country artist took the main stage at the Super Bowl. (That came in 2003, when Shania Twain joined No Doubt and Sting to perform two songs.)

“I respect that some people may see this differently, but I’m not playing this show to be divisive,” Gilbert continued. “I was offered this opportunity and imagined my kids watching their daddy perform at halftime during the biggest game in American Football. Everything I do, I do for them.”

Brantley Gilbert: “United We Stand”

Before thanking his fans and “road family,” Brantley Gilbert explained, “The way I treat people isn’t conditional based on what our differences may be. I believe ‘united we stand, divided we fall,’ and my prayer for our country is that we stand united.’

He concluded, “Looking forward to hitting the stage this Sunday and giving folks a hell of a show.”

Featured image by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville