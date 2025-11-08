3 Artists You Might Be Shocked To Find Out Hit No. 1 in 1990

Thousands of years in the future, when music historians look back at the 20th century, they may just discover that the 1990s were the most eclectic musical decade of all time. While today there are seemingly infinite genres and sub-genres, there are almost too many to keep up with. In the 90s, though, handfuls of genres were available to fans in popular culture.

But what did the very beginning of that eclectic decade look like? Who were the groups rocking the charts and garnering the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100? That’s just what we wanted to explore below. Indeed, we wanted to dive into three artists you might be shocked to find out hit No. 1 in 1990.

“Step By Step” by New Kids On The Block from ‘Step By Step’ (1990)

This song was a behemoth in 1990. Not only did it top the Billboard Hot 100, but it did so for three weeks in a row. While many think of *NSYNC and The Backstreet Boys as the original 90s boy bands, the Massachusetts-born group New Kids On The Block actually boast that title. With boyish charm and delightful harmonies, the group soared in the early 90s, and in many ways, they remain the gold standard of pop stardom.

“Ice Ice Baby” by Vanilla Ice from ‘To The Extreme’ (1990)

Is this perhaps the weirdest No. 1 single ever? The unlikely rise of Vanilla Ice in the early 90s could be studied for decades. He’s a cartoonish artist, but at the same time, “Ice Ice Baby” remains timeless. It’s a song so many of us can rattle off word for word. Even if you weren’t alive in 1990, you likely know its magnetism. It’s the kind of stuff that propelled the rapper to remain in popular culture even today.

“Close To You” by Maxi Priest from ‘Bonafide’ (1990)

Music fans might know Maxi Priest for his mid-90s hit song, “That Girl”, but the artist had popular songs even before that, including his No. 1 chart-topper, “Close To You”. That romantic song has somehow been a bit lost to time over the years, and yet, on this list, it lives on! Maxi Priest deserves more attention! Let’s start a fan club!

