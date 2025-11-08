This Rock Hall Band Won’t Reunite for Their 2025 Induction Performance—Here’s Why

Getting inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is a dream many singers and bands hope to achieve. Sadly, not every dreamer gets the chance to watch that wish come true. But with the Rock Hall gearing up for another memorable night in music, the organization will welcome Chubby Checker, Cyndi Lauper, Joe Cocker, OutKast, Soundgarden, The White Stripes, and Bad Company as the class of 2025. While the event will feature special appearances and unforgettable performances, it seems that Paul Rodgers will not reunite with Bad Company for the historic night.

Videos by American Songwriter

While helping Bad Company bring songs like “Can’t Get Enough”, “Feel Like Makin’ Love,” and “Shooting Star” to life, Rodgers found himself struggling with several health issues. Over the past few years, he suffered a total of 13 strokes. Although a majority of them were minor, two were major.

Simon Kirke Only Wanted To Play With Paul Rodgers

Even with his health problems, fans believed Rodgers would perform after drummer Simon Kirke announced the news last week. At the time, he said, “I think the secret is out that we will perform. I don’t know, I might get into trouble. But I saw some Google News [update] that “Bad Company will perform at the Hall of Fame.” So, I will cautiously say yes. I’m not at liberty to say which songs. I mean, quite honestly, I don’t give a s–t. We’re going to play, and whatever Paul chooses is fine by me!”

Not caring about the songs, Kirke only wanted to play with Rodgers once again. “Just to play with him again is going to be a real thrill for me. I missed him. I missed playing with the band. I miss playing particularly with Paul. He’s such a wonderful singer.”

[RELATED: Black Sabbath’s Geezer Butler, Bad Company’s Paul Rodgers to Be Honored by Adopt the Arts Foundation at All-Star Charity Concert]

Why Paul Rodgers Decided To Skip Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction

With Kirke’s announcement and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame quickly approaching, Rodgers shared a different post, announcing he would not be performing. Trying his best to entertain fans at the Rock Hall, the singer wrote, “My hope was to be at the Rock & Rock Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and to perform for the fans, but at this time I have to prioritize my health. I have no problem singing, it’s the stress of everything else. Thanks for understanding.”

Although the absence of Rodgers will leave a massive hole in Bad Company, the singer added, “Simon along with some outstanding musicians will be stepping in for me – guaranteed to rock.“

Don’t miss the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, airing live on Saturday, November 8th, at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on Disney+. The event will air once again on New Year’s Day on ABC, but only feature highlights from the night.

(Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)