3 Band Breakups That Shook the 1970s

A band breakup is like any breakup. It can be heartbreaking and hard to accept. We rely on our favorite artists to not only entertain us, but to be there for us sonically, writing songs that speak to listeners on a deep level. When that relationship is all of a sudden ripped out from under you, it can be sobering to say the least. The three band breakups below shocked the world in the ’70s. They left huge holes in the music industry during that era.

The Beatles

Though the Beatles were pretty much done in 1969, their formal breakup came in 1970. It certainly didn’t set the decade up well. Given the band’s unprecedented success, it came as a shock to their fans that their career was cut so short. If they had known what was going on behind the scenes, however, they would’ve been wondering why it didn’t happen sooner.

Paul McCartney announced their breakup in a press release about a solo album. It ripped the band-aid off, giving fans almost no time to adjust. It remains one of the most shocking and heartbreaking band breakups of the 1970s.

The Doors

The Doors’ breakup was no fault of their own. Due to Jim Morrison’s untimely death at the beginning of the decade, the rest of the members were forced to part ways. They did try to continue as a trio, but they ultimately faltered under the weight of this tragedy.

“Jim’s demise was heartbreaking,” drummer John Densmore once said. “But now, many years later, time has really helped me reflect on the fact that he was supposed to be a shooting star — a quick impact and then goodbye.”

Simon & Garfunkel

Simon & Garfunkel’s breakup is a tale as old as time. The duo suffered creative differences, joining the long list of musicians who couldn’t make it work with their collaborators. But the pair didn’t leave their fans without a parting gift. They released one last album, Bridge Over Troubled Water.

Despite them breaking up soon after the release of this record, it proved to be a highlight of their career. If you’re gonna go out, might as well go out with a bang.

