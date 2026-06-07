4 Rock Songs From 1966 That Every 60s Kid Still Knows by Heart Today

The year 1966 is an important year in rock music. Some of the genre’s best songs came out in 1966, including these four, which every 60s kid can definitely still sing by heart today.

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“Wouldn’t It Be Nice” by The Beach Boys

On The Beach Boys’ Pet Sounds album is “Wouldn’t It Be Nice”. Written by band members Mike Love and Brian Wilson, along with Tony Asher, “Wouldn’t It Be Nice” is one of The Beach Boys’ biggest hits.

A multi-platinum single about young love, the song says, “Wouldn’t it be nice if we were older? / Then we wouldn’t have to wait so long / And wouldn’t it be nice to live together / In the kind of world where we belong?“

Appropriately, “Wouldn’t It Be Nice” is used in the 2004 movie 50 First Dates. Starring Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore, the song is about a woman, played by Barrymore, who has no short-term memory.

“Yellow Submarine” by The Beatles

On The Beatles’ Revolver album is “Yellow Submarine”. Written by John Lennon and Paul McCartney, “Yellow Submarine” is one of The Beatles’ signature songs.

Written to be a children’s song, “Yellow Submarine” says, “And our friends are all aboard / Many more of them live next door / And the band begins to play / We all live in a yellow submarine / Yellow submarine, yellow submarine / We all live in a yellow submarine / Yellow submarine, yellow submarine.”

“Monday, Monday” by The Mamas & The Papas

The Mamas & The Papas had one No. 1 single, and it’s “Monday, Monday”. The third and final single from their freshman If You Can Believe Your Eyes And Ears record, the song is written by lead singer John Phillips.

“Monday, Monday” says, “Monday, Monday, so good to me / Monday mornin’, it was all I hoped it would be / Oh Monday mornin’, Monday mornin’ couldn’t guarantee / That Monday evening you would still be here with me.”

“I’m A Believer” by The Monkees

The Monkees’ second consecutive No. 1 single, “I’m A Believer” is on The Monkees’ sophomore More Of The Monkees record. Neil Diamond is the sole writer of the uptempo tune.

“I’m A Believer” says, “Then I saw her face, now I’m a believer / Not a trace of doubt in my mind / I’m in love, I’m a believer / I couldn’t leave her if I tried.”

Several artists have also recorded “I’m A Believer”, including the rock group Smash Mouth. Their version of “I’m A Believer” came out in 2001, on their eponymous third studio album. Smash Mouth’s take on “I’m A Believer” also appears in the 2001 Shrek film. “I’m A Believer” is Smash Mouth’s final hit single.

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