3 Beatles Songs That George Martin Loved Just as Much as You

Producer George Martin wasn’t called the “fifth Beatle” for no reason. Truly, this man is responsible for getting the Fab Four their start and had a big hand in many of their greatest hits. And among those hits, Martin spoke about his top picks and favorite tunes. Let’s look at just a few of George Martin’s favorite Beatles songs, shall we?

“I Want To Hold Your Hand”

This No. 1 US hit from the Fab Four was one of George Martin’s top picks. Years ago, Martin appeared on a 1995 episode of BBC Sounds’ Desert Island Discs, where Sue Lawley would interview various big names in the music world to learn more about their favorite songs and general music taste. Martin appeared on the show to talk about his favorite tunes, like “Oboe Quartet in F Major” by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and “Bess, You Is My Woman Now” by George Gershwin. “I Want To Hold Your Hand” from 1963 made it to his list.

The Entire Side Two of ‘Abbey Road’

This one’s not a song, per se, but a medley of songs that make up more than half of a massively famous Beatles record. George Martin described the second side of Abbey Road from 1969 as “very much [his] favorite” and described the medley as “one of [his] favorite works.” For reference, Side Two of Abbey Road, which wasn’t released last but was the band’s final recording, features 11 songs. Some tracks from Side Two include “Mean Mr. Mustard”, “The End”, and the hidden track “Her Majesty”.

“Side two of ‘Abbey Road’ was very much my favourite,” the world-famous producer once said. “Because it was Paul and I doing what I wanted to do after ‘[Sgt.] Pepper’.”

“Here Comes The Sun”

“Here Comes The Sun” could technically be included in the above entry. After all, it’s a standout track from Side Two of Abbey Road. However, George Martin spoke on this George Harrison-led song specifically, so I felt it was worth mentioning in its own entry.

“Really, the one that I thought was better than any of those was ‘Here Comes The Sun,’” said Martin. “I mean, that was the first time he showed real cleverness in a song. From ‘Here Comes The Sun’ onward, everything he did was pretty good.”

