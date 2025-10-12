Popular Country Music Festival Canceled for “Unsafe” Conditions, Fans Forced To Take Shelter

RedWest Country Music Festival did not go on as planned. The Salt Lake City festival was forced to cancel its 2025 event before its day two headliner took the stage.

According to the local Fox affiliate, thousands of festival attendees were notified that shows would be paused just after 5 p.m. on Oct. 11. Shortly thereafter, festival goers were told that they had to leave Utah State Fairpark and take shelter amid severe weather.

Fans waited nearby hoping the festival would resume, as they were scheduled to see artists including Treaty Oak Revival, Koe Wetzel, and Post Malone perform.

However, that did not end up being the case, as the show was officially called off at 9:40 p.m., 10 minutes after Posty was supposed to take the stage.

“For the safety of our fans, artists, and staff, we are unable to continue with today’s programming. Conditions at the festival site are currently unsafe to proceed,” the festival wrote on social media. “We’re truly sorry and appreciate your patience and understanding. Please stay tuned to our social channels and check your email for further updates and next steps.”

In a follow up post, the festival wrote, “We know tonight didn’t go as planned. We hear you, we see you (and all your comments), and we’re in this with you.”

“All Saturday Single Day tickets will be honored for Sunday,” the festival assured. “We’ll see you tomorrow! Stay tuned for further updates across socials, app, and email.”

Posty, who recently threw a free concert at his Nashville bar’s grand opening, has yet to speak out about the situation.

What to Know About RedWest Country Music Festival

While Saturday’s festival attendees were disappointed, those who turned out for the show on Friday and Sunday had better luck.

Friday included sets by Ella Langley and Ian Munsick, as well as headliner Kacey Musgraves.

Sunday’s festivities are scheduled to go on as planned, with Sam Barber, The Red Clay Strays, and Noah Kahan set to play.

Last year marked the first-ever RedWest. Headliners Colter Wall, Megan Moroney, and Oliver Anthony played

