3 Disco-Rock Songs From 1979 That Sound Like Two Eras Battling for the Dance Floor

The disco-rock era was definitely at its peak in 1979, when songs that touched on both genres collided toward the end of disco’s reigning era and the beginning of rock music’s newest evolution. The following three songs sound like two eras coming to a head, and they’re still so good decades later.

“Heart Of Glass” by Blondie from ‘Parallel Lines’

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Alright, a bit of a diversion. This song dropped in December 1978. But it became a smash hit in 1979, and it’s very much suitable for what I’m going for with this list; I just had to include it. “Heart Of Glass” by Blondie brought disco into the new wave era, all with a touch of punk rock that was uniquely Blondie. There’s a reason why people still love this song after all these years.

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“Heart Of Glass” by Blondie was one of the biggest hits of 1979. It peaked at No. 1 on both the UK Singles chart and the Billboard Hot 100 chart, among many others.

“Goodnight Tonight” by Wings

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This disco-meets-flamenco-rock jam from Wings was a unique venture for the band. But it beautifully blended disco and rock together in a way that was more or less unheard of at the time. “Goodnight Tonight” has the disco-typical rhythm and bass section, complete with a rockin’ guitar riff that gives way to a flamenco-inspired instrumental break. Paul McCartney was really letting loose in 1979.

“Goodnight Tonight” by Wings resonated with listeners quite a bit in 1979. The song made it all the way to No. 5 on both the Hot 100 and the UK Singles chart.

“I Was Made For Lovin’ You” by KISS from ‘Dynasty’

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This entry on our list of disco-rock songs from 1979 is the poster child for the collision between disco and rock towards the end of the 70s. It was a bit controversial, too. “I Was Made For Lovin’ You” by KISS went Platinum in more than a few countries and became a go-to track for live performances. But quite a few fans absolutely hated that their hard rock favorites had jumped on the disco bandwagon. In retrospect, even Gene Simmons hates the song. But it was still a hit despite it all.

“I Was Made For Lovin’ You” by KISS peaked at No. 11 on the Hot 100 and topped the Canadian charts in 1979.

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