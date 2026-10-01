3 Multi-Genre Songs That Prove the 1970s Were the Best Decade for Music

The 1970s were a powerful decade for music. From prog rock to disco, this era was full of creative freedom and boundary-pushing. The three songs below make a strong argument for the 1970s being the best decade for music. Of course, that’s a hard argument to make and defend, but these songs are strong examples of what the 1970s had to offer.

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“What’s Going On” — Marvin Gaye

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We’re starting with perhaps the most important song of the decade: Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On”. This track spoke to the injustices of the time, becoming a mouthpiece for a disillusioned generation.

“Mother, mother / There’s too many of you crying / Brother, brother, brother / There’s far too many of you dying / You know we’ve got to find a way / To bring some loving here today,” the lyrics read. This song is potent, even decades after the subject matter it was written about has been relegated to history. Listening to this soulful staple brings the listener right back to the 1970s and even helps them understand modernity in a new light.

“Time” — Pink Floyd

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Moving on to rock, we have this progressive masterpiece. Pink Floyd pushed boundaries in this decade, and this song is a strong example of that creative bravery. “Ticking away / The moments that make up a dull day / You fritter and waste the hours / In an offhand way,” the lyrics read, reminding us all that time is precious.

“The idea in ‘Time’ is a similar exhortation to ‘Breathe’,” Roger Waters once explained. “To be here now, this is it. Make the most of it.” The 1960s saw rock become a vehicle for important messaging rather than just edgy pop hits. The next decade built on that idea, and this Pink Floyd track is a strong example of the evolution.

“September” — Earth, Wind & Fire

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We can’t talk about the 1970s without mentioning disco. Many stellar options exist, but Earth, Wind & Fire’s “September” is a strong highlight from the decade. “Do you remember / The 21st night of September? / Love was changin’ the minds of pretenders / While chasin’ the clouds away,” the lyrics read.

This remains a floor filler today, evoking the excess of 1970s disco. Music has never been more fun than it was during this movement. Disco changed the course of music history, bringing in a carefree, community-driven energy to pop.

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