4 Songs That High Schoolers in 1974 Knew Every Word To

Your teenage years are full of some of the most unforgettable times. Your first heartbreak, your first car, your first love, and so many other memories can be tied to this era of life. If you were in high school in 1974, respectfully, you had some of the best songs for these moments. Here are some timeless tracks that were popular that year.

“The Way We Were” by Barbra Streisand

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This one was technically released towards the end of 1973, but “The Way We Were” was the biggest song of 1974, so we have to give credit where credit is due. It even won an Academy Award in 1974, as it was included in a 1973 movie of the same name, starring Barbra Streisand and Robert Redford. The song was released on a soundtrack for the movie, and also on Streisand’s album Barbra Streisand Featuring ‘The Way We Were’ and ‘All In Love Is Fair’, which went No. 1, just like the film and the song.

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“Sweet Home Alabama” by Lynyrd Skynyrd

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If there was ever a song written about the South, this one takes the cake. “Sweet Home Alabama” was actually written in response to a few songs by Neil Young. To be fair, he was sort of bashing the South. Although Young would later admit that his song, “Alabama” was a bit harsh, he still got slammed with these lyrics:

“Well, I heard Mister Young sing about her / Well, I heard ol’ Neil put her down / Well, I hope Neil Young will remember / A Southern man don’t need him around anyhow.”

“Waterloo” by ABBA

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“Waterloo” is all about admitting defeat, but in the best way. Let’s not get the title of this one confused with Watergate, which led to Nixon’s impeachment in April of 1974. Even though Napoleon’s own battle at Waterloo ended his military reign, ABBA sings about a love that lasts “forever more” after one person finally caves.

“Waterloo, I was defeated, you won the war/ Waterloo, promise to love you forever more.”

“I Will Always Love You” by Dolly Parton

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Even though most people probably know the Whitney Houston version of this song, Parton’s rendition did pretty well back in the day. In fact, it even secured the top spot on the Billboard Country Songs Chart. The lyrics of this one are simple but hard to forget.

Photo by: Richard E. Aaron/Redferns