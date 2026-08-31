3 Boomer-Loved Songs From the 1970s You Didn’t Know Were One-Hit Wonders

One-hit wonders were in high supply in the 1970s, and many a then-young baby boomer likely listened to numerous solitary hits without even realizing that those bands and musicians would never reach the top of the charts again. Let’s take a look at a few examples of one-hit wonders from the 1970s that many a boomer loved, who also deserved more than just one hit each.

“Easy Livin’” by Uriah Heep from ‘Demons And Wizards’ (1972)

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I was convinced that the British rock group Uriah Heep had several hits, at least in the US. I was surprised to learn that’s not actually the case when you look at the charts. “Easy Livin’” by Uriah Heep was a No. 39 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and did even better in countries like Denmark and the Netherlands. But after that, the band never made it to the Top 40 in the US again.

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“Smiling Faces Sometimes” by The Undisputed Truth from ‘The Undisputed Truth’ (1971)

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The Undisputed Truth was such an iconic psychedelic soul band; one would expect them to have a ton of Top 40 hits during the 1970s. Sadly, though, that wasn’t the case. “Smiling Faces Sometimes”, the band’s most successful pop-funk single, reached No. 3 on the Hot 100 and No. 2 on the R&B chart. After that, they never made it to the Top 40 of the pop charts again. The Undisputed Truth would stop producing music after the 70s came to an end.

“Vehicle” by The Ides Of March from ‘Vehicle’ (1970)

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Jazz rock was all the rage in the early 1970s. So, it’s no surprise that this jam from The Ides Of March was a hit. What is a surprise, though, is the fact that the jazz fusion group never had as big a hit again. The Ides Of March make it to our list of one-hit wonders from the 1970s that many a boomer loved for the song “Vehicle”. This funk-rock delight with a jazzy vibe made it all the way to No. 2 on the Hot 100 chart. But after that, the group would never make it to the Top 40 again.

Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns