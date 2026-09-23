3 Sci-Fi Rock Songs From the 1980s That Sound Like Fiction but Are Now Realer Than Ever

In many ways, people in the 1980s were concerned with technology and innovation. So, it’s no wonder why so many songs from the decade seemed to consider the far-off horizon. And that’s just what we wanted to highlight here below.

We wanted to explore three tunes from back in the day that seem especially prescient now. Indeed, these are three sci-fi rock songs from the 1980s that sounded like fiction but are now realer than ever.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Mr. Roboto” by Styx from ‘Kilroy Was Here’ (1983)

Play video

Styx’s 1983 LP, Kilroy Was Here, is one of the last great concept albums. The record is about a time when rock music is no longer allowed. It also involves a half-man and half-robot. Both of those themes ring all too true these days—censorship and too much tech. But no matter where you fall on those political and social lines, one thing that’s undeniable is just how good “Mr. Roboto” is. The song will pump you up and get you excited to dance. Heck, you may even do the robot!

“The Body Electric” by Rush from ‘Grace Under Pressure’ (1984)

Play video

This 1984 song from Rush is another that highlights the relationship between robots and humans. And while some might think that humanity is far from ever experiencing the extremes discussed in this track, we urge you to do a little searching on the internet. Between AI, drones, space exploration, and more, it would seem we are closer than some might believe. Yes, maybe Rush could see the future when it came to this song about a human and a robot on the run together.

“Living In The Plastic Age” by The Buggles from ‘The Age Of Plastic’ (1980)

Play video

While this track sounds fun, it presents a particularly troubling depiction of the future. Machines are overloaded, and people are overly concerned about their plastic surgery. Perhaps going down a route of technology and dependence on outside products for our satisfaction is not the way to go. Indeed, all you have to do is listen to The Buggles for a few precious moments to understand that sentiment a little too well.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

