3 Rock Songs From the 1950s That Are More Meaningful When You Listen to Them With Friends

There aren’t many friend groups around today that make a habit of listening to 1950s rock, but if they did, the three below would be party-time staples. These three tracks remain the most enduring from the era. The next time you’re feeling nostalgic with your friends, put these retro hits on for a spin.

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Videos by American Songwriter

“La Bamba” — Ritchie Valens

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“Para bailar La Bamba / Se necesita una poca de gracia / Una poca de gracia,” read the lyrics to this 1950s hit. Whether you know Spanish or not, you could probably sing along to this song. It’s been an enduring staple in rock for decades now among a multicultural audience.

This song is fine to listen to alone. You might bop your head or tap your foot. But in a party setting, this song gets a shot of life. It might be a little old-fashioned, but it still has its charms today when you’re with a group of like-minded listeners.

“Rock Around The Clock” — Bill Haley & His Comets

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“Put your glad rags on and join me, hon’ / We’ll have some fun when the clock strikes one / We’re gonna rock around the clock tonight / We’re gonna rock, rock, rock, ’til broad daylight,” this simplistic but energetic track reads. It might not be said the same way as by modern artists, but the idea of partying until you can’t party anymore has been a staple in rock (and every genre, for that matter) for decades. This hit proves that.

Listening to this song with the right friends could be a real vibe if you let it. Even if you wouldn’t count yourself a 1950s rock fan, there is something to cherish about this relic from a long-gone era in music.

“Johnny B. Goode” — Chuck Berry

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We have to mention arguably the most iconic 1950s rock song. Chuck Berry’s “Johnny B. Goode” is seen as the building block for the genre as a whole. Listening to this song with friends today transports you back to a time when this was the kind of sound playing at every dance, party, wedding, and any other time you’d gather together.

“Deep down in Louisiana close to New Orleans / Way back up in the woods among the evergreens / There stood a log cabin made of earth and wood / Where lived a country boy named Johnny B. Goode,” the lyrics read. Don’t resign this song and story to the past just yet. Revisit it with some friends and be washed with 1950s anthemic energy.

(Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)