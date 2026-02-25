3 British Invasion Bands From the 1970s Who Inspire Us To Sing

Over the decades, rock music has seen a number of movements shape and reshape its sound. One of the most influential movements in the latter half of the 20th century was the infusion of British rock artists into the mainstream scene. That jolt of talent is known as the British Invasion.

Videos by American Songwriter

The era marks the time when a number of talented acts from the United Kingdom came across the pond to play their songs for American teens. Here below, we wanted to highlight three that really struck us. Indeed, these are three British Invasion bands from the 1970s who inspire us to sing.

The Who

Along with bands like Pink Floyd and The Rolling Stones, The Who is one of the best-known British Invasion bands of the 1960s and 1970s. With a brand of brash music that gets the hair on the back of your neck to stand at attention, The Who was more like a roller coaster ride than a rock group. One of The Who’s best known songs, “Baba O’Riley”, comes from their 1971 LP, Who’s Next. It’s a track that remains in the public consciousness today for its giant riffs and roof-exploding vocals.

Dusty Springfield

Born Mary Isobel Catherine Bernadette O’Brien, the artist later took on the name Dusty because of her tomboy tendencies and her penchant for getting, well, dusty as a kid. That name stuck and in the 1960s and 1970s the London, England-born Dusty Springfield was one of the most significant names in music. While she’s known for songs like “Son Of A Preacher Man” and “The Look of Love”, Springfield released five records in the 1970s, including A Brand New Me, which featured the Billboard Hot 100-charting track “Silly, Silly, Fool”.

Donovan

In the late 1960s, people would often compare the British folk scene songwriter and performer Donovan with Bob Dylan. It was an unfair comparison, of course, because no one could live up to Dylan’s creative inferno during the decade. But that didn’t stop Donovan from writing and releasing music then and well into the 1970s and beyond. Indeed, Donovan released seven albums in the 1970s, including the Billboard Hot 100 charting “Riki Tiki Tavi” and “I Like You”.

Photo by Dove/Daily Express/Getty Images