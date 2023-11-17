3 Buzzworthy New Songs & 2 Others We Love This Week

It’s new music Friday! That means new music, new hits, and new favorites to add to our rotation. Below are three songs that have been buzzed about over the past week alongside two others we personally find intriguing. Check them out–you can thank us later.

🐝 BUZZWORTHY 🐝

1. “Strong Enough,” Jonas Brothers and Bailey Zimmerman

Bailey Zimmerman is one of country’s brightest new stars. Jonas Brothers are on a hot streak in 2023 having shared a new record and embarked on an enticing, career-spanning tour. Needless to say, the collaboration between these two artists is something to talk about.

Released on November 10, “Strong Enough” keeps the ’70s feel the trio established on their latest release, The Album. Zimmerman bolsters the song with his gruff vocals and burgeoning star power. If you haven’t yet checked it out, make sure you do. It lives up to the hype.

2. “What Has Rock and Roll Ever Done for You,” Dolly Parton, Stevie Nicks, and Waddy Wachtel

Dolly Parton took on Stevie Nicks‘ “What Has Rock and Roll Ever Done for You” for her Rockstar album, which was released today (November 17). Nicks joined the country icon for her foray into the rock space, further adding credence to her genre shift. Waddy Wachtel adds a powerful guitar line to the track. We love Parton and Nicks’ back and forth during the intro of this song. Hey, darlin’, who’s up first / Well, Stevie, it’s your song, you go / Yeah, but it’s your album / Well, stand back….

There are many buzz-worthy songs to check out on Rockstar, but this just happens to be one of our favorites.

3. “Houdini,” Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa never disappoints. She’s a hit-making machine. Her retro beats and infectious melodies are surefire radio fodder. With every new release, she manages to make us fall in love with her even more. Her latest track, “Houdini,” is no exception.

Catch me or I go Houdini / I come and I go / Prove you got the right to please me, she sings overtop a floor-filling beat. We dare you to try and keep still while listening to this anthem.

😍 SONGS WE LOVE 😍

4. “What Am I Gonna Do,” Chris Stapleton

We will always welcome another soothing country track from Chris Stapleton. His latest album, Higher, is full of them. One of our favorites though is “What Am I Gonna Do.” Stapleton’s vocals are as powerful as ever here, not that anyone is surprised. He delivers yet another stunning acoustically driven track with this one. It’s not a massive evolution for him, but when you’re as good as he is, do you really need to evolve?

5. “Can’t Catch Me Now,” Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo wrote the lead song from the soundtrack for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. The folk-esque track is a departing moment in Rodrigo’s catalog, but we welcome it with open arms. Her punky pop tones are swapped for something a little less caustic. Nevertheless, the passion she employs in every song she creates is very much accounted for.

(Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for SXSW)