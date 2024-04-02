Jeff Lynne’s ELO Extend Final 2024 Tour: How To Get Tickets

Legendary multi-genre rockers ELO are coming to an end, but not before kicking off a massive North American tour. The Over And Out Tour was already pretty huge when it was first announced, but it looks like the band wanted to add even more tour dates to the three-month trek! The new dates were added due to “spectacular” demand and will include concerts in Philadelphia, Los Angeles, New York, and Chicago. No supporting acts have been announced.

The ELO 2024 Final Tour will kick off on August 24 in Palm Desert, California at Acrisure Arena. The tour will end on the newly-announced date of October 26 in Los Angeles, California at Kia Forum.

Ticketmaster is going to be the main ticketing platform for ELO’s farewell tour. All of the previously announced tour dates for The Over And Out Tour are available for general sale. The new tour dates will have a presale event on Ticketmaster starting April 3 at 10:00 am local.

Tickets to the new tour dates will go on sale on April 5 at 10:00 am local. If any of the new dates that interest you sell out, see if any tickets are available on Stubhub once general on-sale goes live. You might get lucky!

This could be your last chance to see ELO live before they disband. Get your tickets now!

August 24 – Palm Desert – CA Acrisure Arena

August 27 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

August 28 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

August 30 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

September 1 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

September 6 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

September 7 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

September 9 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

September 10 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

September 13 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center

September 14 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

September 16 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

September 17 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden (NEW!)

September 20 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

September 21 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center (NEW!)

September 23 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

September 25 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

September 27 – Chicago, IL – United Center

September 28 – Chicago, IL – United Center (NEW!)

September 30 – St, Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

October 2 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

October 9 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

October 11 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

October 12 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

October 15 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

October 16 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

October 18 – Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

October 21 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

October 23 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

October 25 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

October 26 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum (NEW!)

