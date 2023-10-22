Jonas Brothers Bring Sprawling Catalog to Nashville a Second Time Around

Jonas Brothers are among the host of artists embarking on a career-retrospective tour in 2023. Given that the trio is now 20-plus years into their tenure and semi-recently reunited, it’s about time they take a step back and fete their sprawling, dynamic career.

The Jo Bros. made a strong showing on their Five Albums. One Night. The Tour. The band successfully played through a majority of their discography in just under three hours on Friday (October 20) at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

Now, time-honed showmen, each brother brought their own energy to the stage. They aptly started the show with “Celebrate!” Given that’s what every fan (many of whom donned Jonas-centric costumes) was there to do, the track from their latest album was just the ticket to get the party started.

After admiring the brothers’ stage presence, one of the first things you’ll notice about this tour is their top-notch backing band. Their expert musicianship was equaled only by their energy levels.

It’s not too surprising. Only a top-notch backing band could bolster such a group. On top of highlighting their hits, the brothers used this sprawling show as a 3-hour showcase of their immense musical skill. From guitars to drums to keyboards to tambourine to high notes to harmonies to anthems to ballads–there doesn’t seem to be anything they can’t do between the three of them.

The albums were covered chronologically. Up first was Jonas Brothers. Before launching into “S.O.S” a touching video compilation of the group circa 2007 played on the big screen. Immediately, the arc of their career was put into perspective.

Though they covered a good amount of ground, there was no way they could play every single song entirely. They found a way around that issue through the use of medleys. Though it’s likely someone’s favorite song was abridged, it was enticing to hear a selection of high points from a handful of songs get spliced together. The crowd screamed along to the medleys like it was a game of trivia.

Highlights from the Jonas Brothers section included the impassioned sing-a-long to “That’s Just the Way We Roll” and the evergreen “Year 3000.”

In between callbacks to their other albums were cuts from The Album. The group shared the ’70s-inspired album earlier this year. Each song from that project is so deliciously danceable, that it’s nearly impossible to sit still during them. “Vacation Eyes” all but demanded the audience to sway along to the tropical melody. Elsewhere “Sail Away” flexed the group’s stunning harmonies.

A Little Bit Longer is always a crowd-pleaser. Nick took to the keys to open up that album’s section of the concert with the title track. A meditation on his struggle with diabetes, the crowd poured their heart out alongside the singer. That section of the concert was bookended by two of the biggest moments of the night: “Lovebug” and “Burnin’ Up.”

Both songs were name-making for the group upon their release. The breakdown in the former song was long awaited by the audience. The powerhouse guitar line reverberated through the stands. Nick’s iconic ad-lib in “Burnin’ Up” was similarly anticipated. The energy from the crowd hit a new high when these two tracks came up.

Another highlight of the night came when Nick and Joe both performed a song from their side projects. Nick took on “Jealous” while Joe performed his DNCE hit “Cake by the Ocean.” Though we love that Jo. Bros. are back together again, it’s nice to get a taster of their equally enticing solo efforts. The gospel-tinged “Walls” in this section was also a standout from the night.

They ended the show with their reunion record Happiness Begins. The entire record is a buoyant testament to the bond between the trio despite the setbacks outlined in their documentary of the same name. Unsurprisingly, up-tempo anthems “Sucker,” “Rollercoaster,” and “Cool” were the fan favorites in this section—judging by the screams.

Though their sonic direction has changed through the years, the trio has always found a way to keep up with the current pop trends while also keeping their unique creativity. The end result is something that is destined for radio fame while also helping them stand out from their peers.

Despite the tagline of the tour, they’ve hit that mark with more than five albums now. With this show as evidence, the brothers’ best musical years are ahead of them.

