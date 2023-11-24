4 Songs of the Week in America That Had Us Talking: November 20, 2023

It’s New Music Friday! We all know what that means: fresh tracks for us to add to our playlists. There have been many buzzworthy releases over the last week, but find our four favorites, below.

Videos by American Songwriter

1. “Jolene” – Dolly Parton and Måneskin

Dolly Parton has already gifted her fans more new music following the release of her acclaimed Rockstar album. The expanded version of the album features a duet with Måneskin. Earlier this week, the Italian rockers and Parton gave “Jolene” a rock tinge. The remixed version of the song has given new life to the Parton classic. Listen to a snippet of it, below.

@dollyparton “Jolene” featuring @Måneskin is AVAILABLE NOW as part of the Download Exclusive Version of Rockstar, only at shop.dollyparton.com! ♬ original sound – Dolly Parton

2. “Red Button” – Drake

Drake‘s “Red Button” has been making the rounds on social media because of a shoutout to a certain pop star. Taylor Swift the only n**** that I ever rated / Only one could make me drop the album just a little later, the line reads. Given Swift’s unprecedented fame, it’s understandable why this song has become a talking point.

3. “exes” – Tate McRae

Tate McRae has been increasingly on our radar over the last few months. The phenomenon is steadily rising in the pop ranks. Her breakout hit “greedy” is now a mainstay in our playlists, but her most recent release, “exes,” is equally as buzzworthy. With this track, McRae proves that her ability to make an insatiably catchy hook isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

4. “scared of my guitar” – Olivia Rodrigo

[RELATED: The Bloodsucking Meaning Behind the Olivia Rodrigo’s 2023 Hit “Vampire”]

Those who purchased Olivia Rodrigo‘s GUTS vinyl record were in for more of a treat than they originally thought. The four versions of the record each featured a “secret” track. Before Friday (November 24), fans had to purchase every version of the record to hear all four songs. Now that the “secret” tracks are getting their own dedicated release, we’d like to highlight our favorite: “scared of my guitar.” The somber ballad showcases Rodrigo’s vocal control in a way few of her previous releases do. “Scared of my guitar” is available on a special Record Store Day vinyl. Check out the details, below.

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp