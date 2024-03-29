The Black Crowes Reveal Plans for Expanded ‘Live at the Greek’ Album, Play Led Zeppelin Song on ‘Howard Stern Show’

During a recent appearance on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show, The Black Crowes revealed that they had plans to release an expanded version of Live at the Greek: Excess All Areas, the 2000 live album they recorded with legendary Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page.

While chatting with the band, host Howard Stern shared the news that The Black Crowes intended to re-release the record, including versions of their own songs that were played at the gigs with Page that had been left off the original album.

“Yeah, I think we’re gonna do a box set next year,” singer Chris Robinson told Stern. “It will be … the 25th anniversary of that record. And yeah … that record’s been released a couple of times, but without any of the Black Crowes songs that we did with [Page].”

About the Live at the Greek Album

Live at the Greek was recorded at two concerts that The Black Crowes played with Page at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles in October 1999. The double album features renditions of a variety Led Zeppelin songs, as well as covers of select blues tunes. The recorded also includes versions of The Yardbirds’ “Shapes of Things” and Fleetwood Mac’s “Oh, Well.” Several Black Crowes songs also were performed during the shows, but according to Wikipedia, they were left off the original album because of contractual reasons.

The Black Crowes on Collaborating with Jimmy Page

Stern also asked the Black Crowes members what it was like to work with Page.

“Jimmy’s always great. I mean, he’s Jimmy Page, you know,” Chris Robinson said. “It was a real blessing and a real honor to get to play music with him, and our friendship has continued all these many years. [It’s] almost 24 years ago we made that record.”

Crowes guitarist Rich Robinson then recalled what it was like to perform live with the Led Zeppelin great.

“I felt … Jimmy’s excitement for music and his passion,” Rich said. “And also, he’s just kind of free with it. He taps in, and I watched him onstage jumping around. He played with absolute conviction and passion [and power] at all times.”

The Black Crowes Played a Led Zeppelin Song, Other Tunes on the Show

The Black Crowes then proceeded to play the 1970 Led Zeppelin song “Hey, Hey What Can I Do.” A version of the tune also appeared on Live at the Greek. The band also played two other songs during their Stern Show appearance—their recent single “Wanting and Waiting” and their 1992 hit “Remedy.”

“Wanting and Waiting” is featured on The Black Crowes’ new album, Happiness Bastards, which was released on March 15. The record is the group’s first new studio effort in 15 years.

The Black Crowes’ 2024 Tour Plans

As previously reported, The Black Crowes are preparing to launch a major tour in support of Happiness Bastards.

The trek will begin with a North American leg that kicks off April 2 at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville and is scheduled through a May 7 show in Philadelphia.

The tour then will head to Europe for a leg that’s mapped out from a May 14 concert in Manchester, U.K., through a June 9 concert in Mérida, Spain.

The band also is slated to perform at the Minnesota Yacht Club Festival in St. Paul, Minnesota, on July 19, the Jazz Aspen Snowmass fest in Aspen, Colorado, on September 1, and the Sea.Hear.Now festival in Asbury Park, New Jersey, on September 14.

Tickets for The Black Crowes’ concerts are available now via various outlets, including StubHub.

