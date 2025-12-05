3 Chart-Topping Soundtracks From the Late 70s That We Still Love Today

The 1970s were one of the most eclectic decades for music ever. Classic rock fans look back at it as the era with groups like Led Zeppelin and Pink Floyd. Disco fans remember the craze and all the dancing. Rap fans remember the birth of their favorite genre. The 70s had a lot to offer.

Videos by American Songwriter

That variety also showed up in the movie soundtracks of the day. Below, we wanted to dive into just that. We wanted to highlight three popular movie soundtracks from the 70s that illustrate the era’s profound sonic options. Indeed, these are three soundtracks that hit No. 1 in the late 70s that we still love.

‘A Star Is Born’ by Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson (1976)

While some movie fans might think that the recent Lady Gaga version of A Star Is Born was the first and only release of that movie, there was a version in the 1970s that made waves a decade before Gaga was even born! Indeed, the version starring Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson was a huge hit, and the soundtrack featuring those artists peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200.

‘Saturday Night Fever’ by Various Artists (1977)

There may never have been an album that got more people to boogie than the soundtrack for the 1977 movie, Saturday Night Fever. While there are a number of artists featured on the LP, it’s often thought of as a Bee Gees record, as it was that group that provided so many of the great disco tracks for the LP and the disco era itself. Disclaimer: If you put this album on too many times, you will buy a disco ball!

‘Grease’ by Various Artists (1978)

As if actor John Travolta couldn’t have had more fun in the 1970s with his movie, Saturday Night Fever (see above), he also enjoyed yet another hit a year later in 1978 with the release of the musical film, Grease. Travolta could dance with the best of them, sing almost like Elvis, and capture the hearts of millions. Yet, he somehow paled in comparison to his co-star, Olivia Newton-John. What a pair! No wonder the soundtrack hit No. 1.

Photo by FilmPublicityArchive/United Archives via Getty Images