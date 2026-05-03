4 Songs That Show How Billy Idol Filled a Punk Void in the 1980s

Billy Idol began his career as the frontman of the English punk band Generation X. However, by 1979, only two years after releasing their first single, Generation X had called it quits amid internal tensions and punk’s waning popularity.

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But Idol and the bassist Tony James quickly reconfigured the band with new members and a new aesthetic. They shortened the name to Gen X and released “Dancing With Myself” in 1980. But it failed to become a hit. It did, however, launch Idol’s solo career, whose blend of new wave, dance, and hard rock filled a punk void in the new decade.

“Dancing With Myself”

After “Dancing With Myself” languished in the charts, producer Keith Forsey remixed the song, with an emphasis on beats over guitars. It reappeared as Idol’s first solo release, and soon the track started climbing the American dance charts. The singer had been searching for a new musical identity. He not only found it in dance rock, but he also discovered an audience in the United States. After moving to New York in 1981, Idol then connected with guitarist Steve Stevens and began a partnership that skyrocketed the ex-Gen Xer to stardom.

“White Wedding”

Propelled by Stevens’s driving guitar riff and a programmed drum beat, “White Wedding” became ubiquitous on MTV. Idol appeared onscreen like a punk avatar, adopting Elvis Presley’s lip curl and Johnny Rotten’s irreverent sneer. Together, the shredding guitars and glossy synths landed at a time when both hard rock and new wave were ascending in cultural dominance. And Idol, with his striking looks and fresh sound, seemed to catch lightning in a pop-punk bottle with a shotgun wedding anthem and its accompanying goth music video.

“Rebel Yell”

Idol, who had previously worked with post-punk legend John McGeoch, understood the importance of a creative sidekick like Stevens. “Rebel Yell” features one of the most recognizable guitar riffs in rock history and a gymnastic solo by Stevens that infuses Chuck Berry licks with sci-fi modulations. Here, Idol blends the power and attitude of “White Wedding” with the discotheque energy of “Dancing With Myself”, crafting a new kind of pop music in his punk image.

“Eyes Without A Face”

This synth-heavy ballad gave Idol his first U.S. Top-10 smash. The track gets its name from a 1960 French horror film and was released as the second single from Rebel Yell. Perri Lister, Idol’s then girlfriend, echoes the hook in French, “Les yeux sans visage.” The song takes a musical detour in the bridge, featuring a heavy riff by Stevens, over which Idol raps about the psychedelic, seedy life of a traveling rock star. Though stylistically far from his roots, writing a horror-themed power ballad is still pretty punk.

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