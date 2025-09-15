3 Classic Country Songs From the 1990s That Will Make You Believe in Love

Country love songs are the best. Not only do love songs tend to dominate the country charts, but there’s something about them that is so classy and timeless. If you’ve been particularly unlucky in love lately and need some inspiration, the following three classic country love songs are essential listening. Let’s take a look!

“It’s Your Love” by Tim McGraw and Faith Hill

“Better than I was, more than I am / And all of this happened by takin’ your hand.”

This song was absolutely everywhere when it first dropped in 1997. And I can certainly see why. “It’s Your Love” by Tim McGraw and Faith Hill is a 90s country duet for the ages, sung by one of the most famous husband-and-wife duos in country music. It was a major crossover hit, too, as “It’s Your Love” made it to No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in addition to topping the country charts. Written and performed during the couple’s honeymoon years, this tune proves that there can be a sensual element to country love songs without being fully sexual. That music video was particularly romantic, in my opinion.

“I Swear” by John Michael Montgomery

“For better or worse / Till death do us part / I’ll love you with every beat of my heart / I swear.”

John Michael Montgomery really dominated 90s country music, and “I Swear” is probably his most well-known song. And it’s a really inspiring ballad in which our narrator promises the object of his affection that he will always love her, no matter what. This classic country tune from 1993 topped the country charts and also managed to make it to No. 42 on the Hot 100.

“All This Time” by Reba McEntire

“All this time / Through the tears and the laughter / It’s still forever after all this time.”

How about some good ol’ Reba? This red-headed country icon put out more than a few love songs during her heyday, but I’m particularly fond of “All This Time” from 1998. This classic country song, plus the whole of the album If You See Him, is an incredibly inspirational piece of work. In this song, Reba croons about the beauty of being in a long-term relationship with someone, through thick and thin, despite how fast the world tends to move.

Photo by Ron Davis/Getty Images