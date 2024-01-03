Country Hitmaker John Michael Montgomery Reveals Retirement With Farewell Tour Announcement

90s country favorite John Michael Montgomery rang in the New Year with some big news. At the age of 58, he’s decided to retire from the road. However, he’s not abruptly breaking off his love affair with touring. Instead, he’ll embark on a farewell tour this year. He shared the news via social media on New Year’s Day.

Montgomery took to Facebook on Monday morning to share the news with his fans and followers. “HAPPY NEW YEAR,” he began. “I hope everyone enjoyed ringing in 2024 and may it be a wonderful one for all my friends out there,” he added.

Then, he began to explain what 2024 would mean for him. “For me, it will be the start of my farewell tour as I have decided to wind down my touring career over this year and 2025,” he said. “It’s been a wonderful run for me from the beginning over 30 years ago in 1992 when my first song ‘Life’s a Dance’ was released to radio I think either as a 45 vinyl or on a cassette tape,” he added. Montgomery then reflected on the fact that CDs hadn’t yet dominated the market when he started. At that time, the internet was also in its early days. “It amazes me where it is today,” Montgomery said.

Before signing off, Montgomery invited everyone to join him on his final tour as he says goodbye to the road. “Thanks so much for your support for the last three decades. It’s meant so much to me.”

John Michael Montgomery Plots Farewell Tour

Currently, Montgomery has a handful of shows booked for his final trek. In his post, he said he would be touring into 2025. So, he’ll likely add more dates in the future. Tickets for many of the current dates are available on StubHub now.

01/03—Fort Myers, Florida @ Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall

01/26—Dover, Florida @ Hillsborough County Fairgrounds

03/02—Nashville, Indiana @ Brown County Music Center

04/05—Riverside, Iowa @ Riverside Casino Event Center

04/07—Del Rio, Texas @ Val Verde Fairgrounds

05/31—Xenia, Ohio @ Greene County Fairground and Expo Center

10/11—Wichita, Kansas @ TempleLive Wichita

Featured Image by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Country Thunder

