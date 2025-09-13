3 Classic Rock Artists From the 80s Who Wrote Songs for Others

If you think about it, the 1980s boasted a lot of characters. The entire decade seemed to be populated with personas more than people. It seemed like wherever you looked, a colorful face was right around the corner, from TV stars to movie celebrities to musical artists. It was an era rich with styles, types, and big names. Here, we wanted to explore some of the songwriting careers of some of those big-name people. More specifically, we wanted to highlight three classic rockers from the 80s who not only enjoyed beloved careers on their own but also helped out their peers. Indeed, these are three classic rock artists from the 80s who wrote songs for others.

Prince

Prince was one of those artists who had many protégés. He seemed as concerned with writing incredible songs for himself and his own career as he was with writing tunes for other big-name artists. And many of those protégés happened to be talented women. From Sinéad O’Connor to the Bangles to Sheila E. Indeed, Prince wrote several songs for Sheila, including perhaps her biggest hit, “A Love Bizarre.” The stirring, stunning 1986 song is reflective of the fabulous people—Sheila E. and Prince—who brought it to life.

Stevie Nicks

Stevie Nicks rose to fame as one of the lead singers in the beloved classic rock band Fleetwood Mac. The group boasted many big hits as well as a lot of internal drama. They were as much a soap opera as they were a musical act. But Nicks, who enjoyed a solo career in the 80s after leaving the band, also wrote songs for other artists, including Marilyn Martin. Nicks, who wrote the song “Sorcerer” in the 1970s, gave the tune to Martin in 1984. And she recorded it for the soundtrack for the film, Streets of Fire. But in 2001, Nicks released her own rendition of the track.

Tom Petty

Songs seemed to tumble out of Tom Petty. He was like a walking jukebox. If you pressed a button, you were likely to get some incredible track from the Florida-born classic rocker. That meant that Petty not only wrote songs for himself but he wrote them for his contemporaries, too, including the golden-voiced singer Roy Orbison. Indeed, Petty co-wrote Orbison’s 1988 hit single, “You Got It”, a fun romp that showcases Orbison’s heavenly vocals. Of course, Petty and Orbison link up in another collab, working together in the supergroup the Traveling Wilburys, along with the likes of Bob Dylan and George Harrison.

Photo by Gene Ambo/Shutterstock