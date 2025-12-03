3 Classic Rock Bands Who Had Huge Hits in the 1960s, and Then Disappeared

Classic rock came into existence in the 1960s, a fine evolution of the rock and roll tunes of the 1950s that came before it. And with that decade, a lot of amazing classic rock bands were born. Some classic rock bands from that era, though, disappeared after finding some substantial success in the 1960s. Let’s find out what happened to them, shall we?

Videos by American Songwriter

The Beau Brummels

This folk-country rock outfit from San Francisco came to be in 1964, and their first breakup came about in 1969. During that period, The Beau Brummels produced some successful albums, the most successful being their 1965 debut, Introducing The Beau Brummels. While the band would reunite briefly in the 1970s and numerous times throughout the 21st century for reunion gigs, their singles had disappeared from the charts by 1966. It’s a shame, because this band really was quite good. “Laugh, Laugh” and “Just A Little” are essential listening.

The Music Machine

Remember The Music Machine? This acid rock garage band formed in 1965 and called it quits in 1969, following lineup changes and a lack of commercial success from their later releases. But in 1966, they were really on top of their game. (Turn On) The Music Machine from that year was a No. 76 hit on the Billboard 200, and singles like “Talk Talk” and “The People In Me” were hefty hits, too. It’s a shame The Music Machine didn’t work out, but they produced some lovely proto-punk gems when they were together.

The Standells

The Standells make it to our list of classic rock bands who disappeared in the 1960s, though they haven’t actually disappeared at all. This outfit is still together as of this writing. However, this psychedelic garage rock outfit’s time on the charts began and ended in the 1960s. That’s likely because there’s a big gap between the album Try It from 1967 and Bump in 2013, the latter of which is their most recent studio album. Chalk it up to a few lineup changes and the changing tides of music. Though, I’m thankful this band is still around for those who want to relive the magic of 1960s psychedelia. I consider Dirty Water from 1966 to be essential listening.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images